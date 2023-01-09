Lifestyle Home Shoppers Say This Popular Yankee Candle Has a 'Cozy Winter Smell,' and It's 41% Off at Amazon The forest-inspired scent “lasts long after it’s no longer burning” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Despite the freezing temperatures, there's something about winter that's just so cozy. Perhaps it's the sounds of a crackling fireplace, plush clothes that feel like a hug, and hot teas and soups that warm you up from the inside. And as for scent? Amazon shoppers believe they've found a candle that perfectly emulates that "cozy winter smell." Not only is Yankee Candle's Balsam & Cedar Large Jar Candle one of Amazon's best-selling candles, but it's also on sale right now for just $17. Inspired by winter's favorite trees, the candle is made of a blend of high-quality fragrance oils featuring fruits like crisp citrus and red berry, rustic pine balsam, cedar, and sandalwood, plus warm vanilla, amber, and musk. The result? A soul-hugging fragrance that smells like taking a walk through a beautiful green forest. (And it even looks just as green!) Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle, $16.54 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The popular candle comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and allows you to actually see the green wax. This makes it a wonderful decoration to coffee tables, bathroom sinks, and end tables. Also, each wick is made from 100 percent natural fibers and straightened by hand to ensure a steady burn. The quality paraffin-grade candle has a natural fiber wick that delivers a clean, even burn that can last up to 150 hours. It has over 53,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so clearly, shoppers are loving the invigorating scent and long-lasting burn of this top-selling candle. "This scent is very close to real trees! [Makes] my whole house smell like a forest," one five-star reviewer said. Another person, who said they live among fir, cedar, and pine trees, wrote that the candle "beautifully" captures the "magic of a forest." "The smell is strong and lasts long after it's no longer burning," someone else added. Right now, you can get the Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle for 41 percent less than its original price — that puts the large jar under $20. Check out more winter scents from Yankee Candle on sale at Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Red Apple Wreath Candle, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Mistletoe Candle, $21.49 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Justin Bieber Wear These Luxe Sweatpants on Repeat Deal Alert! This 'Lightweight and Powerful' Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Under $100 at Amazon Today Found: The Exact Denim Gigi Hadid Calls Her 'Favorite Jeans' — Plus Similar Styles from the Brand on Sale