Shoppers Say This Popular Yankee Candle Has a 'Cozy Winter Smell,' and It's 41% Off at Amazon

The forest-inspired scent “lasts long after it’s no longer burning”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor

Published on January 9, 2023

Yankee Candle Balsam Cedar Scented Candle
Photo: Amazon

Despite the freezing temperatures, there's something about winter that's just so cozy.

Perhaps it's the sounds of a crackling fireplace, plush clothes that feel like a hug, and hot teas and soups that warm you up from the inside. And as for scent? Amazon shoppers believe they've found a candle that perfectly emulates that "cozy winter smell."

Not only is Yankee Candle's Balsam & Cedar Large Jar Candle one of Amazon's best-selling candles, but it's also on sale right now for just $17. Inspired by winter's favorite trees, the candle is made of a blend of high-quality fragrance oils featuring fruits like crisp citrus and red berry, rustic pine balsam, cedar, and sandalwood, plus warm vanilla, amber, and musk.

The result? A soul-hugging fragrance that smells like taking a walk through a beautiful green forest. (And it even looks just as green!)

Cinnamon Yankee Candle Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle, $16.54 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

The popular candle comes in a large 22-ounce glass jar that's 100 percent recyclable and allows you to actually see the green wax. This makes it a wonderful decoration to coffee tables, bathroom sinks, and end tables.

Also, each wick is made from 100 percent natural fibers and straightened by hand to ensure a steady burn. The quality paraffin-grade candle has a natural fiber wick that delivers a clean, even burn that can last up to 150 hours.

It has over 53,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, so clearly, shoppers are loving the invigorating scent and long-lasting burn of this top-selling candle. "This scent is very close to real trees! [Makes] my whole house smell like a forest," one five-star reviewer said.

Another person, who said they live among fir, cedar, and pine trees, wrote that the candle "beautifully" captures the "magic of a forest."

"The smell is strong and lasts long after it's no longer burning," someone else added.

Right now, you can get the Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle for 41 percent less than its original price — that puts the large jar under $20. Check out more winter scents from Yankee Candle on sale at Amazon below.

Cinnamon Yankee Candle Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Red Apple Wreath Candle, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Yankee Candle Mistletoe Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Mistletoe Candle, $21.49 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

