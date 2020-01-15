Yankee Candle Launches Their 2020 Scent of the Year — and It Smells Like a Breath of Fresh Air

Image zoom Yankee Candle

Grab a match and get ready to get a whiff of the new decade — Yankee Candle’s Scent of the Year for 2020.

For its second annual Scent of the Year release, the candle mecca has released a limited edition smell called Awaken. It’s described as a crystalline mineral fragrance, a crisp and simple scent designed to “inspire us to experience the simple beauty of the everyday,” according to the brand. Last year’s inaugural Scent of the Year was called One Together.

A clean and fresh creation, Awaken features top notes of sheer peony and crystal freesia; middle notes of clary sage, orcanox and driftwood; and bottom notes of white amber, patchouli and mineral musk, all wrapped up in a clear, cut-glass jar with minimal labeling.

The company worked with global trend experts — along with fragrance developers — to create the scent, trying to determine which styles and sensations consumers were most interested in going into the new decade. Their discovery? People crave simplicity.

“We’ve learned through our research for Scent of the Year that there is a significant cultural shift away from always wanting more: more options, more communication, more material clutter,” says Anna Whitton, vice president of marketing at the Yankee Candle Company. “Increasingly, people want to simplify their lives, unplug from the constant chatter of technology, and reconnect with themselves and with those they care about.”

Jennifer Genson, the Fragrance Development Lead at Yankee added: “With the clarity and brilliance of an uncut diamond, Awaken was developed to inspire you to open your eyes to the simple beauty of the everyday, giving you a clear, bright vision for the new year.”

The sentiment matches up nicely with another big “of the Year” pick, Pantone’s Color of the Year. The forecasters there named Classic Blue the defining hue of 2020, and noted that the timeless, cool color, coded 19-4052 in Pantone’s universal swatch book, is meant to recall the serene hue of the sky at dusk, and reflect qualities like simplicity and stability, which the forecaster notes are needed now more than ever.

The 2020 Scent of the Year is available now for a limited time in their Large Classic Jar Candle format for $29.50.

It can be purchased online or at Yankee Candle retail stores across the country. You can also find it at Macy’s, Kohl’s and Meijer locations.