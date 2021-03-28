This Rustic Coffee Table Has a Hidden Storage Compartment and Doubles as a Desk — All for Under $140

It should come as no surprise, but rustic and farmhouse furnishings are two of the most popular home decor trends right now. And if binge-watching HGTV's Hometown probably (okay, definitely) sparked your love for all things country, we have good news. You can get a functional coffee table with a hidden storage compartment that shoppers call a "beautiful addition to [their] modern rustic home."
The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table is lauded on Amazon for its style and ability to hide messy cords, electronics, and TV gadgets. The secret is the lift-top design: The table has springs that smoothly lift the top up and out to reveal a private storage space underneath. And for all the other things you'd like to show off, the table has three square cubbies underneath to put books or plants on full display.
Not only is the lift-top coffee table a hidden gem for its organizational qualities, it's also ideal for anyone who turned their living room into a work-from-home office. Shoppers use the extended table top as a desk to rest their laptop and monitor for their 9 to 5, and when the day is done, it goes right back to being a trusty coffee table. It's why people call this table with over 2,300 five-star ratings their "favorite piece of furniture."
The 41-inch table can extend up to 24.6 inches high, which shoppers say is ideal for working and even eating. It's made with sturdy medium-density fiberboard and wood, and comes in three finishes (rustic brown, espresso, and black). Although it does take a few hours to assemble at first, reviewers say "it's a breeze" if you get a friend involved.
"I'm in love with this coffee table," writes one shopper. "The height of the lifted top fits comfortably over the legs with plenty of space to spare, and it's the right height to lean your elbows on/work on laptop/eat food."
Another reviewer who bought the farmhouse coffee table for their brother says it made an impressive gift. "He likes the peek-a-boo storage shelves on the bottom, but mostly, he likes that he can keep things organized inside the table — out of view — and pull up the table top to eat and do puzzles," the reviewer writes. "I am now thinking about getting the table in white for myself!"
If you've been looking for a coffee table that can be functional and stylish, the Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table is it. Get it starting at just $140 on Amazon.
