This Rustic Coffee Table Has a Hidden Storage Compartment and Doubles as a Desk — All for Under $140

Not only is the lift-top coffee table a hidden gem for its organizational qualities, it's also ideal for anyone who turned their living room into a work-from-home office. Shoppers use the extended table top as a desk to rest their laptop and monitor for their 9 to 5, and when the day is done, it goes right back to being a trusty coffee table. It's why people call this table with over 2,300 five-star ratings their "favorite piece of furniture."