Amazon Shoppers Say This Adjustable Pillow Is a 'Marvel of Pillow Engineering,' and It's 36% Off Right Now
A good night's sleep becomes great when you have the right stuff: cozy bed sheets, a plush mattress topper, cool air puffing out from a tower fan. Of course, you also need a pillow — and preferably one that's not been worn down by years of use. Rather than sleep on the same old pillow that lost its loft long ago, look to the Xtreme Comforts Pillow, which is on sale at Amazon right now.
Unlike traditional pillows, this one is adjustable, giving you the option to add or remove its shredded memory foam filling to create a pillow that can be as firm or as fluffy as you need. This allows the pillow to work for any kind of sleeping position — stomach, side, or back. And it's guaranteed to retain its shape all night long, so you won't have to resort to mushing it back your preference in the middle of the night.
Each pillow comes with a machine-washable cover, making it easy to clean; it's made from breathable exterior fabric that helps keep you cool even on the hottest of nights. Shoppers can choose from two sizes, standard and queen — both are on sale at Amazon, and when you add the clickable coupon, you'll save an additional 20 percent.
Buy It! Xtreme Comforts Pillow, $36 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Over 4,800 Amazon shoppers have given the pillow a five-star rating, calling it the "most comfortable pillow ever" and "a marvel of pillow engineering." One user even said, "When we lie back in bed and drop our heads on these pillows we feel instantly comfortable."
Another shopper who's dealt with chronic neck pain for years had previously never been able to find a pillow that was comfortable. After trying a friend's Tuft & Needle mattress paired with the Xtreme Comforts Pillow, they were "astounded," buying both the next day. "I've been sleeping on them for six months now and I no longer have the numbness/tingling in my hands in the morning, and my neck feels better too." They added, "I love this pillow and mattress so much that I don't want to travel."
Head to Amazon to get the Xtreme Comforts Pillow for just $36 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
