Lifestyle Home This $700 Robot Vacuum and Mop That 'Makes Life Easier' Is Only $146 Right Now at Amazon "When I'm having a busy day with my kiddos, I can at least say vacuuming got done" Published on April 11, 2023 08:30 AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua We don't know about you, but lugging around a vacuum and pushing a mop from room to room can be tiring and time-consuming, especially if your surfaces see a lot of foot traffic. If you feel like you're spending too much time vacuuming and mopping your floors — let a robot vacuum do the work for you instead. Right now, you can score the Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for a whopping 79 percent off thanks to two discount discounts. Just remember to click on the on-site coupon before checking out to unlock the discounted price. This $700 Stick Vacuum That's 'Just as Good' as a Dyson Is on Sale for Only $140 at Amazon The robot vacuum and mop cleans on a variety of surfaces, including carpet and harwood floors — with little effort on your part. It uses mapping technology to navigate your home with ease and allows you to set up cleaning modes via the Tuya app or by using your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. It has three cleaning modes: spot clean, auto clean, and edge clean. Plus, it can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before automatically heading back to its charging dock, and it's designed to clean spaces as big as 1,290 square feet. Thanks to the built-in infrared sensors, you won't have to worry about the device bumping into furniture, tumbling down stairs, or falling off a ledge, and it's small enough to clean underneath furniture. It also automatically detects when it's cleaning the carpet, and with its booster function, no type of sludge stands a chance. When you're ready to mop, just add water to the tank, attach the mopping pad, and let the device do everything else. Amazon Buy It! Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $145.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com Parents and Pet Owners Swear by This Cordless Vacuum That's 74% Off at Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop combo device a five-star rating, raving about its "great suction power" and saying it's "worth every penny." One satisfied parent noted just how effective the device is and said it "makes life easier." "I can easily program this to work while I'm not home. I also have the peace of mind that when I'm having a busy day with my kiddos, I can at least say vacuuming got done," they added. Another reviewer shared, "This is a great little powerhouse. I have three dogs and it gets a workout." And a final shopper, who was a first-time robot vacuum owner, was equally impressed. "This little guy sucks up so much dirt! Saves me time, and the house stays so clean," they wrote. There's no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to snag the Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's $554 off.