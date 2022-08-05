A $670 Robot Vacuum and Mop That 'Does a Better Job' Than Roomba, Per Shoppers, Is Now Just $150 at Amazon

Rather than rely on an upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a mess on the floor, invest in a robot vacuum that's guaranteed to do all the work for you. While prices can easily skyrocket for these beloved devices, you don't always have to spend a lot of money to find one you like.

Take the Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, for instance; the $670 device has been slashed by a whopping 78 percent at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $150. It can be used across a wealth of surfaces, including hard floors, laminate, tile, granite, and parquet, with its strong suction easily picking up dust, paper, and other garbage.

Users can choose from four modes — auto, spot, edge, and zig-zag — which can be selected via the Tuya Smart app. The app is also where you can schedule cleaning times, and you can even connect it with Alexa or Google Assistant to control the robot vac with the sound of your voice. The device also comes with a remote control.

Thanks to a full fleet of sensors, the robot vacuum won't accidentally fall down a flight of stairs or continually bump into obstacles while it works. And since it's so thin, it can easily glide under furniture, reaching every nook and cranny around the house. The vacuum will run for up to 100 minutes at a time before automatically heading back to its charging port.

To use the mopping function, simply fill the 230-milliliter tank with water, attach the mopping pad, and set the device to work.

Buy It! Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $149.50 (orig. $669.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers rave about this robot vacuum cleaner, with many five-star reviewers noting that it's "very helpful" and even "does a better job" than a Roomba. One user shared, "This is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners I've bought," while another added: "It picks up a lot of the pet hair and any other dirt/debris."

A third five-star reviewer explained, "I own three robot and two handheld vacuums in three properties. While all of them do a good job cleaning, this one is by far the easiest to clean and operate." Plus, they appreciated its "sleek design" that's "slim enough to go under couches and tables/chairs and climb over small mats/rugs."

Head to Amazon to get the Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's 78 percent off.

