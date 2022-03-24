Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Son Wyatt Russell Sells Vibrant 1930s Spanish Home for Nearly $2.9M

The stunning property, which was owned by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s son and his wife, features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and loads of character

Listed in March for $2,395,000, the home was on the market for less than a month and went for almost half a million dollars over asking.

Hagner did her part to help the property sell, sharing the listing on her Instagram and even advertising an open house for potential buyers last month. The listing agents on the home were Rob Kallick and Laura Martinez of Compass.

The charming property, which sits on a 9,815 square foot lot, features an eye-catching pink arched gate that leads into a picturesque courtyard complete with lush landscaping, a hacienda-style patio, and a vegetable garden.

The house itself, which was built in 1937 features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 2,440 square feet of living space.

The property is located near Oakwood School – perfect for young families looking for a private school within walking distance of their residence.

The primary bedroom boasts an en suite bathroom and additional outdoor tub, while a full bath is nestled in between the two other spacious bedrooms, which are located just to the left of the foyer.

The chef's kitchen is perfect for those who love to show off their culinary skills and entertain.

It includes a breakfast nook, updated appliances, custom cabinetry, and a gorgeous backsplash with vibrant Spanish tiles.

This architectural stunner also features beamed ceilings, tons of natural light, and three fireplaces - a rarity in Los Angeles.

There is also a formal dining room and den.

Adding to the living space is a detached studio casita located in the property's backyard oasis, which includes a covered eating area that's perfect for hosting outdoor dinner parties, a resort-style pool that can be of use year-round in the staggering valley temperatures, and a grass area for kids and pets to run around in.

The listing of Wyatt's home comes just more than a year after he and his wife welcomed their first child together, a son named Buddy Prine.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight a few weeks after his son was born, the Falcon and Winter Soldier actor, 35, couldn't help but gush about fatherhood, telling the outlet, "It's everything you didn't know it was going to be."

"I think everything you hope it's gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened]," he continued.