Amazon Shoppers Recommend Buying This Cordless Vacuum Instead of a Dyson — and It's Under $100 Now
With so many vacuum cleaners to choose from, it can often feel overwhelming determining the one that's best for you — especially when prices can skyrocket so quickly. If you have narrowed down that it's a cordless vacuum you want, we'll direct you straight to the Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is under $100 right now at Amazon.
The vacuum cleaner gives you the ease of navigating around the house without having to worry about the length of a cord. A powerful motor lends itself to a strong suction, picking up all the dirt, dust, crumbs, and pet dander on carpets, hardwood floors, and tiles. Thanks to a four-stage filtration system, the vacuum is able to filter out dust and particles as small as 0.1 microns, making the air around you cleaner. Plus, with one full charge, you'll be able to vacuum for up to 40 minutes at a time.
Along with the upright machine, the vacuum can be transformed into a handheld device, complete with several accessories that target cleaning curtains, ceilings, upholstery, and other high surfaces. The ultra-quiet machine also boasts LED lights, illuminating all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. Plus, the motorized brush head can swivel up to 180 degrees, making it easy to maneuver around furniture and get into those hard-to-reach corners.
Buy It! Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $98.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers recommending to "buy this instead of Dyson." One user shared, "I can't believe the crap my other vacuum never picked up," while another shopper wrote: "Where has this vacuum been my whole life? I've had it less than 24 hours and I've already cleaned every nook and cranny in my house."
One shopper even called the vacuum a "powerhouse," noting that its power is comparable to what you'd find from a Bissell. They liked that the vacuum's LED lights illuminated all the dust under the bed that they had never previously seen before, and noted that the suction power was more than enough. Unlike their previous stick vacuum, this one is so quiet, they "can still have a conversation across the room while vacuuming."
Head to Amazon and shop the Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for under $100 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
