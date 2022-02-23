Amazon Shoppers Recommend Buying This Cordless Vacuum Instead of a Dyson — and It's Under $100 Now

The vacuum cleaner gives you the ease of navigating around the house without having to worry about the length of a cord. A powerful motor lends itself to a strong suction, picking up all the dirt, dust, crumbs, and pet dander on carpets, hardwood floors, and tiles. Thanks to a four-stage filtration system, the vacuum is able to filter out dust and particles as small as 0.1 microns, making the air around you cleaner. Plus, with one full charge, you'll be able to vacuum for up to 40 minutes at a time.