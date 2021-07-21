Amazon Shoppers Are Saying to 'Forget Dyson' and Buy This $90 Cordless Vacuum Instead
Whether you're looking to replace your old vacuum cleaner or need a lightweight backup for spot cleaning, Amazon shoppers agree that this cordless option is the best bang for your buck.
The Wowgo Cordless Vacuum is an under-the-radar model on the site that has the approval of over 1,600 shoppers. The vacuum launched last winter, and has since been slowly climbing up Amazon's best-sellers chart — it's currently ranked in the top 15 of the stick vacuums category. The vacuum has a runtime of up to 40 minutes after a full charge, a flexible brush head with an LED headlight that works on both carpeted and hard floors, an extendable tube, and a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.
Other than its super sleek black and blue design, customers are drawn to the Wowgo vacuum thanks to its affordable $95 price point. (You can even save an extra $5 right now if you clip the coupon on the product page.) Shoppers rave that the vacuum has cut their cleaning time in half, and that they are "in total shock" at how powerful it is for the cost.
Buy It! Wowgo Cordless Vacuum, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $94.99); amazon.com
"This vacuum is a powerhouse — period," one customer wrote. "I wasn't expecting the kind of power that comes from a Bissell vacuum but it was close enough! The light definitely helped me see all the dust under my bed that I [never thought] was there. The suction is plenty enough for me. It vacuumed right over my thick rug and I saw the second suction power do its magic. It might [not] be a branded vacuum, but it works like one!"
A handful of shoppers even say it's so good that you can "forget Dyson."
Another customer wrote: "The name says it all, WOW. I had a Dyson before, so I was a bit skeptical when I bought the Wowgo, but when it arrived and I used it I was blown away. It's lightweight [and goes] under chairs and sofas easily. Suction power is amazing. I can honestly say it's easily the same as buying the Dyson, and this one is hundreds less with the same exact quality. Guess who I returned? The Dyson, and with the money I saved I bought my sister and mom a Wowgo."
We'd say the Wowgo sounds like a pretty impressive cordless vacuum — especially for just $90.
