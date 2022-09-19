World's Highest Apartment, on New York's Billionaire's Row, Lists for $250 Million — See Inside!

Feeling on top of the world? The world's highest residential apartment has officially hit the market for $250 million.

Located 1,416 feet above New York City at the Central Park Tower, this luxury penthouse boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three powder rooms, in 17,500 square feet of living space.

The listing, which is currently the most expensive in New York City, is held by Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant.

"The Penthouse truly epitomizes bespoke living and has rightfully earned its moniker as the most spectacular jewel of New York," Serhant says. "The design, features, and views of this home offer an unparalleled luxurious, spacious, and exciting living experience."

Cody Boone, SERHANT

Along with its location in the "world's tallest residential building," according to the listing, the property also includes its own private terrace and ballroom.

The unit features sprawling views of Central Park and beyond through floor-to-ceiling windows. From the 131st floor guests can even marvel at the horizon's curvature when conditions are right.

An observatory, library, media room and serving kitchen are among the many luxury spaces found on the first floor of the penthouse.

Evan Joseph

Guests can take the spiral staircase or the private elevator up to the second floor, where the bedrooms and recreation room are situated. The primary bedroom is also on the second floor and includes a sitting room, two dressing rooms and an en-suite bathroom.

Atop the third floor sits the private ballroom with direct access to the Central Park-facing terrace, which is also deemed the highest terrace in the world. A catering kitchen, coat room, private study and two powder rooms are also located on the top level.

Evan Joseph

Cody Boone/SERHANT

Central Park Tower was built by Extell Development Company and finished construction in 2020. It's located on a stretch of skyscraper residential towers known as Billionaire's Row in Manhattan.

According to Gary Barnett, founder and chairman of Extell Development Company, "Central Park Tower has set a new bar for resort-style living, architectural innovation and impeccable interior design and the Penthouse is the crowning achievement."