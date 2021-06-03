The transparent swimming pool is suspended 115 feet above ground between two residential buildings

The 'World's First Floating Pool' — Built Between 2 Buildings, 10 Stories Up — Opens in London

Talk about a daring dip in the water!

The Sky Pool, an 82-foot-long swimming pool built between the 10th stories of two residential buildings in London, is welcoming daredevil swimmers after opening its doors last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Described as "the world's first floating pool" on its website, the unique structure is built from transparent polymer, and suspended 115 feet above ground on steel frames at the Embassy Gardens residential complex to provide swimmers an obstructed view of the London skyline — and the street down below.

According to Embassy Gardens developer Ballymore Group, the pool is also the largest freestanding acrylic pool structure in the world.

"It was an idea that really stood out and that we thought was quite special," Ballymore CEO Sean Mulryan said in a press release. "It's only because of advances in technology that we're able to do this. Swimming in it will make you feel like you're floating in air."

Sky Pool Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty

The structure was constructed in Colorado in part with a solid, 14-inch-thick piece of acrylic before making a three-week journey to London.

It took four years to complete the entire project, six months of which was spent exploring the design concept, according to its maker, Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While it was officially unveiled on May 19, the pool is only open to residents of Embassy Gardens and their guests, its website said.

However, per the The New York Times, lower-income tenants at the residential complex who don't pay a fee for amenities do not have access to the pool.