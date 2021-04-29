Shop

Amazon’s Hidden Work-from-Home Section Is Packed with Office Essentials Starting at $6

Outfit your space with accent rugs, indoor plants, and more
By Amy Schulman
April 29, 2021 06:00 AM
Many of us are over a year into working from home, having swapped lengthy commutes for leisurely making coffee at home. And while that’s provided plenty of time to build out a home office, it’s quite possible that you’re still working from the kitchen table or typing away from a couch that’s comfortable for lounging (but not working). Rather than generate even more neck pain, it’s well worth the investment in your home and your body to craft a space that’s both functional and comfortable.

Luckily, Amazon has an entire section devoted to work-from-home essentials, geared to transforming even the smallest of areas into a bona fide professional space. The section includes everything from the obvious, like desks and chairs, to the things you likely took from granted in the physical office, like printers, staplers, shredders, and legal pads. All that and more can be found here, with prices starting at just $6. 

Here are the 21 best Amazon work from home essentials to shop right now:

If you’ve barely got a home office setup, start with the basics. You’ll need a bright desk lamp, along with an ergonomic desk chair that won’t cause lower back pain. If you’d prefer to stand all day rather than sit, opt for this adjustable standing desk that can actually be lowered to seating height; make sure to also invest in an 639fafbf39fbf04d2d8cf96dd58bf&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="anti-fatigue mat" context="body" sid=""/] complete with a soft foam core that not only improves balance and posture but also reduces stress on your joints.

For those who are just searching for inexpensive office supplies, Amazon’s got you covered. Shop everything from printers and shredders to staplers and legal pads. Plus you can nab ballpoint pens, printer paper, and sticky notes, which will turn your office into a bona fide supply store. 

While it’s possible you may have already invested in essential home office equipment, there’s a good chance you haven’t decorated the space. And you won’t have to spend tons of money to do so. You could simply prop an indoor plant by the window to brighten up the area or set down a colorful accent rug. Or consider installing a set of floating shelves on the wall and filling them with cute accessories and succulents.

Keep scrolling to read through the rest of our picks from the work-from-home essentials section on Amazon, including more desks, laptop stands, file holders, and wall clocks.

Buy It! TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nulaxy Laptop Stand, $59.49 (orig. $72.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Shw 55-Inch Large Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk, $268.87 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Rimiking Home Office Modern Adjustable Mid-Back Ergonomic Executive Chair, $80.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nathan James Theo 5-Shelf Wood Modern Bookcase, $145.71; amazon.com

Buy It! Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk with Drawer, $92.09; amazon.com

Buy It! MobileVision Bamboo Desktop File Folder, $36.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Ewei HomeWares Floating U Shelves, $14.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat, $29.99 (orig. $44.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Nuloom Moroccan Blythe Accent Rug, $21.96; amazon.com

Buy It! HP Envy Wireless All-in-One Printer, $129.89; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics 6-Sheet Home Office Shredder, $38.49; amazon.com

Buy It! Pilot G2 Premium Refillable & Retractable Rolling Ball Gel Pens, $6.77 (orig. $11.35); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Legal Pad, $13.47; amazon.com

Buy It! Hammermill Printer Paper, $28.78; amazon.com

Buy It! Bernhard Products Black Wall Clock, $10.97 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Waveyu Pen Holder, $8.17 with coupon (orig. $8.59); amazon.com

Buy It! Costa Farms Swiss Cheese Monstera Deliciosa, $55.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics 10-Sheet Capacity Stapler, $6.25 (orig. $6.84); amazon.com

Buy It! Post-it Super Sticky Notes, $14.95 (orig. $38.60); amazon.com

Buy It! mDesign Slim Plastic Rectangular Small Trash Can, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

