Amazon’s Hidden Work-from-Home Section Is Packed with Office Essentials Starting at $6

Many of us are over a year into working from home, having swapped lengthy commutes for leisurely making coffee at home. And while that’s provided plenty of time to build out a home office, it’s quite possible that you’re still working from the kitchen table or typing away from a couch that’s comfortable for lounging (but not working). Rather than generate even more neck pain, it’s well worth the investment in your home and your body to craft a space that’s both functional and comfortable.