I've Tried Lots of Bed Sheets and Never Truly Loved Any of Them — Until Now

I value my sleep more than many other things. But I've also struggled for maybe my whole life to get enough quality sleep. While there are plenty of factors that contribute to that, I've recently found myself on a mission to upgrade my bedding to the most comfortable options possible, so there's no way that scratchy sheets or blankets are contributing to my restless nights.

And when I tell you I found my new sheet obsession, I'm not kidding. I got the opportunity to test the Wooflinen Bamboo Sheet Set as part of my job. It's touted by the brand as "breathtakingly soft," and it exceeded all my expectations and then some.

Finding the perfect sheets can be a challenge. So many brands promise softness, breathability, and durability, but then don't quite follow through. Budget-friendly picks might seem like the right call in the short term, but then you might find yourself replacing them often. When it comes to the fabric you spend hours and hours every day laying on, it's worth it to splurge a bit, especially when you know you'll be getting superior softness and comfort.

That's exactly how I feel about these bamboo sheets. The price tag might be a bit higher than I'd usually spend — though right now, a queen set is 24 percent off — but once I opened the set, washed it, and made my bed, I knew I made the right call.

Crafted from 100 percent bamboo viscose, the material is the "lovechild of Egyptian cotton and silk," per the brand description. And that's completely right. The sheets are soft without being clingy or overly warm. In fact, their highly breathable material feels cool and comfortable all night.

Each piece is double-stitched to last longer and is roomy enough to fit completely over every corner of my bed. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. Plus, it's made in the USA by a small business, and the brand attests that the sheets grow even softer and more sturdy after the first several washes, so I expect to only love them more and more over time.

Just add your favorite comforter and pillows, and you're about to experience a comfort you've only dreamed of. Grab your own Wooflinen Bamboo Sheet Set while the queen size is marked down to $118.

Annie Burdick is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who has covered products and deals for years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

