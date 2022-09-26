I've Tried Lots of Bed Sheets and Never Truly Loved Any of Them — Until Now

I will never go back to cotton after trying these soft and breathable bamboo sheets

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Wooflinen 100% Bamboo 4pc Sheet Set
Photo: Amazon

I value my sleep more than many other things. But I've also struggled for maybe my whole life to get enough quality sleep. While there are plenty of factors that contribute to that, I've recently found myself on a mission to upgrade my bedding to the most comfortable options possible, so there's no way that scratchy sheets or blankets are contributing to my restless nights.

And when I tell you I found my new sheet obsession, I'm not kidding. I got the opportunity to test the Wooflinen Bamboo Sheet Set as part of my job. It's touted by the brand as "breathtakingly soft," and it exceeded all my expectations and then some.

Finding the perfect sheets can be a challenge. So many brands promise softness, breathability, and durability, but then don't quite follow through. Budget-friendly picks might seem like the right call in the short term, but then you might find yourself replacing them often. When it comes to the fabric you spend hours and hours every day laying on, it's worth it to splurge a bit, especially when you know you'll be getting superior softness and comfort.

That's exactly how I feel about these bamboo sheets. The price tag might be a bit higher than I'd usually spend — though right now, a queen set is 24 percent off — but once I opened the set, washed it, and made my bed, I knew I made the right call.

Wooflinen 100% Bamboo 4pc Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Wooflinen Bamboo Sheet Set, $118 (orig. $156); amazon.com

Crafted from 100 percent bamboo viscose, the material is the "lovechild of Egyptian cotton and silk," per the brand description. And that's completely right. The sheets are soft without being clingy or overly warm. In fact, their highly breathable material feels cool and comfortable all night.

Each piece is double-stitched to last longer and is roomy enough to fit completely over every corner of my bed. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. Plus, it's made in the USA by a small business, and the brand attests that the sheets grow even softer and more sturdy after the first several washes, so I expect to only love them more and more over time.

Just add your favorite comforter and pillows, and you're about to experience a comfort you've only dreamed of. Grab your own Wooflinen Bamboo Sheet Set while the queen size is marked down to $118.

Annie Burdick is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who has covered products and deals for years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets Queen
Amazon Shoppers Swear These Bamboo Bed Sheets 'Actually Cool You Off,' and They're on Sale
EASELAND Queen Size Bamboo Mattress Pad
This Cloud-Like Mattress Topper That Shoppers Swear by for 'Amazing Sleep' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Filled with Must-Have Bedding Deals — Up to 61% Off
Hanherry 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector Queen Size
Airbnb Hosts Rave About This Waterproof Protector That 'Saved' Their Mattress from Stains — and It's on Sale
Tested Cooling Sheets Deal
Where to Find Labor Day Deals on the Best Cooling Sheets We Tested in Our Lab
Cozy Fleece Comfort Collection Velvet Plush Sheet Set
Sleeping On These Fleece Sheets Is Like Being 'Wrapped in a Blanket of Heavenly Comfort,' and They're on Sale
California Design Den Softest 100% Cotton Sheets
Even 'Sheet Snobs' Are Obsessed with These Cotton Sheets, and They're Up to 40% Off for Labor Day Weekend
Best Percale Bamboo Eucalyptus Sheets Lead
These Cooling Sheets Are So Soft, You Won’t Want to Leave Bed
LEISURE TOWN Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
This Mattress Pad Gives Beds a 'Hotel-Like Makeover,' According to Shoppers, and It's 57% Off at Amazon
Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets
Amazon Dropped a Post-Prime Day Deal on These Cooling Bed Sheets That Shoppers Call 'Luxurious'
Eddie Bauer - Queen Sheets, Cotton Flannel Bedding Set
Just Ahead of Cooler Weather, This 'Heavenly' Flannel Sheet Set Is on Sale for $56 at Amazon
American Home Collection Deluxe 4-Piece Bed Sheets Set
Amazon Shoppers Write That These Bed Sheets Are 'Beyond Comfy,' and They're on Sale Starting at $25
Premium Dark Grey Queen Sheets Set
Shoppers Are Buying This 'Quality' Sheet Set on Repeat — and It's on Sale for as Little as $17
Sheets Under $30
All of These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets with 5,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are Under $30 at Amazon
Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Shoppers Suffering from Night Sweats Rave About These Cooling Pillows That Are Just $20 Apiece at Amazon
Amazon MDW Bamboo Sheet Deal
Hiding Among Amazon's 10,000 Memorial Day Deals Is This Epic Bamboo Sheet Set Sale