The Best Artificial Christmas Tree We Tested Is Space-Saving and Pre-Lit — and Now It's 44% Off at Target

While there's no right answer to the ongoing debate over real versus artificial Christmas trees, it's hard to deny that a mess-less, reusable artificial tree has its benefits. If you're part of the pro-artificial group, PEOPLE's top tested artificial tree is now 44 percent off at Target, saving you $120 — and a lot of cleanup.

To curate the best artificial Christmas trees, PEOPLE looked at assembly, ease of storage, and appearance. After days of testing, the team determined that the Wondershop 7.5-foot Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree took the lead as the best overall artificial tree.

This $155 Target-exclusive tree scored high marks across all categories for its 12-minute, two-person job; pencil-style shape that saves space while in use and during storage; and realistic look. The tree is packaged in three sections that come in one box.

With all of the holiday season hustle and bustle, most of us welcome any time-saving tricks. The Wondershop artificial Christmas tree comes pre-lit with 400 bright incandescent lights, so you don't have to worry about unraveling and stringing tangled lights. Of course, no Christmas tree would be complete without a shiny topper, so the tree is also equipped with a stackable plug near the top for easy connection.

Buy It! Wondershop 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, $155 (orig. $275); target.com

To get the look of a real Christmas tree, the Wondershop tree uses mixed cashmere hard needle tips and shorter, twisted needles that give off an authentic Virginia Pine tree vibe. Some of the longer needles have white tips for a festive style. Target recommends using the tree within a 9-foot ceiling height or higher, to ensure your topper fits.

The PEOPLE testing team shared that while the tree is sturdy and solid, some of the individual branches were "ever-so-slightly wobbly." Despite this downside, it doesn't affect the tree's ability to safely display precious ornaments. If you're looking for a cozy Christmas tree scent for your home that only a real tree can deliver, grab one of ScentSicle's Christmas Tree Scented Ornaments, which will last throughout the holiday season.

While real Christmas tree enthusiasts may not be convinced to become artificial converts, for those looking for a festive, low-maintenance, allergen-free option, add Target's Wondershop 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree to your cart while it's still on sale.

