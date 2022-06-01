Amazon Shoppers Are Trading in $600 Dysons for This Top-Rated Vacuum That's Just $119
Every house deserves a powerful vacuum that's capable of picking up all the dirt, crumbs, and debris that's left behind. So if you've decided that your vacuum has gone kaput, it's worth investing in the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner which is currently on sale at Amazon.
The cordless vacuum cleaner is equipped with a powerful brushless motor that can reach suction speeds up to 30,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up pet hair, crumbs, cat litter, and a slew of other messes. The device is designed with two modes, standard and strong, as well as swivel steering and LED lights that illuminate all the dirt you would have otherwise missed.
Thanks to the LED display at the top of the device, you'll be able to easily see the selected power mode and battery level. The vacuum can be used on both hardwood floors and carpet, and it can run for up to 35 minutes before it needs to be charged. Users will also be able to transform the device into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to target upholstery and curtains. Plus it comes with multiple accessories, including a 2-in-1 brush, long crevice tool, and extendable stick.
Buy It! Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $118.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the vacuum cleaner, with some calling it "very impressive." One reviewer wrote, "This is better than the $600 Dyson turbo stick I bought," while another enthused: "We are so thrilled with this vacuum and it kinda makes that chore fun."
A third user said: "I got this little vacuum because the big one we have is a pain to use sometimes. This thing is so versatile and does the job very well." They also shared that the vacuum has "impressed" them every time they use it, and finished off by saying they "highly recommend" purchasing this product.
Head to Amazon to get the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $119.
