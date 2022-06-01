Amazon Shoppers Are Trading in $600 Dysons for This Top-Rated Vacuum That's Just $119

Thanks to the LED display at the top of the device, you'll be able to easily see the selected power mode and battery level. The vacuum can be used on both hardwood floors and carpet, and it can run for up to 35 minutes before it needs to be charged. Users will also be able to transform the device into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to target upholstery and curtains. Plus it comes with multiple accessories, including a 2-in-1 brush, long crevice tool, and extendable stick.