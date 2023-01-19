Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Super Lightweight' Vacuum That Rivals a Dyson — and It's 40% Off

“On the lowest power level it is able to suck up all the dirt from the hardwood and carpet”

By Amy Schulman
By Amy Schulman
Published on January 19, 2023

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you've long grown weary of pulling out a hefty upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a little mess, it's time to upgrade to a cordless device.

And right now, the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on super sale at Amazon; it's 32 percent off, plus you can take an extra $20 off thanks to a coupon. The stick vacuum is complete with a 400-watt brushless motor that can reach suction speeds up to 33,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up debris and embedded dirt. Designed with a two-in-one roller, the cordless vacuum can be used on multiple surfaces, including hardwood floors and carpets. Just switch between three suction modes to trap pet hair, dust, and other messes.

A five-layer filtration system captures up to 99.99 percent of particles like allergens and dust, making it easier to breathe indoors. Plus, you can transform the vacuum into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific places around the house. For instance, you can use the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions and the small brush on upholstery. Once fully charged, the vacuum runs for up to 50 minutes at a time.

WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

More than a thousand Amazon shoppers have given this stick vacuum a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it's a "cheaper Dyson" and is "super lightweight." One user said, "Now I'm excited when it's time to clean," while another explained, "On the lowest power level it is able to suck up all the dirt from the hardwood and carpet!"

A third five-star reviewer called the device a "superior vacuum," adding, "My husband and I own a Dyson, and we were looking to get a second cordless vacuum for our house. However, we didn't want to spend a lot of money." They decided on this vacuum, writing, "The Wlupel does everything a Dyson does, for a fraction of the price."

Head to Amazon to get the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 40 percent off.

