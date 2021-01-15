These Cheap and Cozy Amazon Finds Are Loved by Shoppers — and They’re All $30 or Less
While it may be cold and dark outside this time of year, you can make the season feel warm and cozy with just a few affordable upgrades.
There are almost endless ways to spruce up your house for winter, including these under-$30 home decor finds and winter decorations. Amazon shoppers love these little additions — snuggly blankets, romantic twinkling lights, fuzzy pillows, and fragrant woodsy candles. These hygge-ready finds from the retailer's home department are all Prime-eligible, come with rave reviews from Amazon shoppers, and (the most impressive part) they start at just $8.
Cozy Decor Under $30
- Brightown Dimmable Hanging Lights Curtain, $18.99
- Comenzar Flickering Birch Candles Four-Pack, $19.99
- Noahas Fluffy Faux Fur Rug, $19.99
- Meekio Let’s Cuddle Pillow Cover, $7.99
- Lomao Fuzzy Pom Pom Throw Blanket, $25.99
- Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle, $20
- Kindred Hearts Let’s Get Cozy Wall Plaque, $13.18
- Lochas Deluxe Super Soft Shaggy Chair Cover, $20.99
- Yankee Candle Icy Blue Spruce Scented Large Candle, $25.73
- Tuddrom Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Phantoscope Faux Fur Pillow Cover, $11.04 (orig. $13.99)
- Elife Soft Snowflake Embroidered Throw Pillow Cover Set, $18.59
Adding a little ambience — akin to a warm and charming fireplace — is as simple as incorporating a few new lights, like Comenzar's flickering faux-birch candles. The battery-powered, flameless candles give off a golden glow and are "stunning," according to reviewers. Shoppers also rave about Brightown's dimmable curtain of lights, which beautifully drapes to brighten without overpowering. They've earned over 3,500 five-star ratings and can also be used outdoors during the warmer months to jazz up your backyard.
One of Amazon's least expensive pieces, Meekio "Let's Cuddle" pillow cover, also happens to be one of the most fun. Its neutral colors ensure it will fit in with almost any look, and the message says it all. Similarly, the "Let's Get Cozy" wall plaque from Kindred Hearts, serves as a cheery little reminder of how we can all make the most of the colder months (it's also a unique little gift).
These cozy and homey pieces are sure to make your place feel a little more special now and in the winters to come. Given how much time we're spending at home, a few new home goods are sure to be appreciated more than ever, so start your shopping in Amazon's decor section or browse our curated shopping list below.
