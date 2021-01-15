Shop

These Cheap and Cozy Amazon Finds Are Loved by Shoppers — and They’re All $30 or Less

Woodsy candles, soft blankets, and fuzzy pillows included!
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
January 15, 2021 07:30 AM
While it may be cold and dark outside this time of year, you can make the season feel warm and cozy with just a few affordable upgrades. 

There are almost endless ways to spruce up your house for winter, including these under-$30 home decor finds and winter decorations. Amazon shoppers love these little additions — snuggly blankets, romantic twinkling lights, fuzzy pillows, and fragrant woodsy candles. These hygge-ready finds from the retailer's home department are all Prime-eligible, come with rave reviews from Amazon shoppers, and (the most impressive part) they start at just $8. 

Cozy Decor Under $30

Adding a little ambience — akin to a warm and charming fireplace — is as simple as incorporating a few new lights, like Comenzar's flickering faux-birch candles. The battery-powered, flameless candles give off a golden glow and are "stunning," according to reviewers. Shoppers also rave about Brightown's dimmable curtain of lights, which beautifully drapes to brighten without overpowering. They've earned over 3,500 five-star ratings and can also be used outdoors during the warmer months to jazz up your backyard.

One of Amazon's least expensive pieces, Meekio "Let's Cuddle" pillow cover, also happens to be one of the most fun. Its neutral colors ensure it will fit in with almost any look, and the message says it all. Similarly, the "Let's Get Cozy" wall plaque from Kindred Hearts, serves as a cheery little reminder of how we can all make the most of the colder months (it's also a unique little gift).

These cozy and homey pieces are sure to make your place feel a little more special now and in the winters to come. Given how much time we're spending at home, a few new home goods are sure to be appreciated more than ever, so start your shopping in Amazon's decor section or browse our curated shopping list below.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Brightown Dimmable Hanging Lights Curtain, $18.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Comenzar Flickering Birch Candles Four-Pack, $19.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Noahas Fluffy Faux Fur Rug, $19.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Meekio Let’s Cuddle Pillow Cover, $7.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lomao Fuzzy Pom Pom Throw Blanket, $25.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle, $20; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kindred Hearts Let’s Get Cozy Wall Plaque, $13.18; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lochas Deluxe Super Soft Shaggy Chair Cover, $20.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Icy Blue Spruce Scented Large Candle, $25.73; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Phantoscope Faux Fur Pillow Cover, $11.04 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Elife Soft Snowflake Embroidered Throw Pillow Cover Set, $18.59; amazon.com

