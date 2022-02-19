Small Apartment Dwellers Love This (On-Sale!) Table Set That Can Fit Almost Anywhere
If you're trying to make the most of a cozy corner or small space, clever and compact furniture — like this Amazon find — will help you maximize every inch of your home.
Amazon's space-saving furniture storefront is packed with functional pieces, including Winsome's compact dining set, which is one of its most popular. The rolling cart unfolds into a square tabletop complete with stools and other handy features, making it easy to pull out for meals and tuck away when it's not in use. And right now, the shopper-loved find with 1,400 five-star ratings is on sale.
Buy It! Winsome Suzanne Teak Dining Table Set, $170.80 (orig. $200); amazon.com
The rolling unit comes with two stools, two drawers for storage, and an attached bar for holding paper or dish towels. Each table features a collapsible leaf that doubles the size of the tabletop when unfolded. And since the wheels can be locked, you can also use it as a stationary kitchen island.
Owners have found all kinds of uses for it beyond mealtime. Reviewers say it makes for a great sewing and crafting table. Some set it up as an entryway table, using it to house mail, keys, and other items. And others use it to work from home in lieu of a bulky desk.
The vast majority of buyers, most of whom live in small homes or apartments, have given it a five-star rating. They appreciate its affordable price point, easy assembly, durability, and overall functionality. "This is my favorite piece of furniture in my studio apartment," one reviewer wrote. "Set up in no time — easy peasy."
Winsome offers other colors and styles through its Amazon store, too. While most of the other small-space options aren't quite as popular as the teak Suzanne set, they've all earned hundreds of five-star ratings and praise-filled reviews.
There's no indication of when these savings end, but like Amazon's many other Presidents Day sales, they won't last long. To free up some room in your home, grab one of these space savers now.
