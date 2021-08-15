Amazon Shoppers Say They Notice 'Better Air Quality' Within Days of Installing This Air Purifier
If you've been plagued by everything from dust to allergens, it's worth installing an air purifier in well-tracked areas like the living room and bedroom. Not only will a HEPA air purifier make it easier to breathe, but it will also help reduce the amount of smoke and pollen from your space. Amazon shoppers recommend the highly rated Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter, which is currently 36 percent off.
To use the machine, simply switch it to auto mode and it will get straight to work. Complete with a four-layer HEPA filter, the air purifier captures nearly 100 percent of airborne pollutants like pollen, smoke, pet dander, and dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. A collection of smart sensors measures the air, letting you know the air quality in real time on the LED panel.
The device can purify the air in spaces up to 360 square feet, so it's best placed in small- to medium-sized rooms. As you're heading to bed, the air purifier will automatically switch over to sleep mode when the lights dim, transforming itself into an even quieter and more energy-efficient device. And when it's time to clean out the machine, all you have to do is pull out the washable filters and scrub them with a bit of water.
Buy It! Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter, $159.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, writing that it's "great for allergies," with many mentioning they have noticed "better air quality." Another user exclaims, "You cannot imagine how filthy the air would be without this filter.'
"We live in a wood house. Zero carpet. Seven humans, three dogs, three cats. There are no words to describe the amount of hair and dust that I battle on a daily basis," one five-star reviewer shares. "We coughed all the time. It's been four days and we are simply amazed. My nose hasn't been an issue in two days and none of us have been coughing. We are getting a second one for the lower level of the house."
"I'm sitting here palpably feeling the swelling in my sinus cavity going down," another shopper says. "The relief is almost fake to me because it has been 10 years since my allergies and asthma became really severe. I can't remember a day in the five years when I have been able to breathe so easily. This machine really changed my life and I don't say that casually."
If you've been considering purchasing an air purifier, don't wait any longer. Head on over to Amazon to shop the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter for just $160 while it's on sale.
- Amazon Shoppers Say They Notice 'Better Air Quality' Within Days of Installing This Air Purifier
- This Versatile Shelf Hidden in Amazon's Outlet Store Is 60% Off
- Meet the $20 'Good-for-Everything' T-Shirt Dress That's So Comfy, Shoppers Are Buying It in Bulk
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Is So Powerful, It Cools Down a Room in '5 Minutes'