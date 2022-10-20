Autumn is in its full glory with gently falling leaves covering the ground. But with those beautiful leaves come cooler, crisp weather, and that means more time spent indoors. It's a smart idea to run an air purifier if you're someone who tends to stay inside during those frigid winter days ahead of us. Shoppers are loving this Winix air purifier for several reasons — including that it's now on sale for 41 percent off — the lowest price so far this year.

Its HEPA filter catches 99.97 percent of pollutants swirling about in the air, like dust, pollen, and pet dander. It also comes with an AOC carbon filter, formulated from activated carbon to help whisk away stinky smells at home.

Amazon

Buy It! Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier, $148.27 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

It works in spaces that measure up to 360 square feet, so it's great for medium- or large-sized rooms like bedrooms, kitchens, and family rooms. Reviewers have mixed thoughts on the machine's PlasmaWave technology, though, with some noting that it may emit a small amount of ozone. But the feature can be turned off. And the brand claims that its emission levels are less than .01 ppm, which is under the .05 ppm threshold.

However, the smart sensors will let you know what your air quality level is and it can automatically adjust the speed based on how much filtering is needed. There's even a sleep mode that runs quietly as you snooze.

More than 18,600 people have given the "magic" air purifier a perfect five-star rating. One shopper has bought multiple since they loved it so much. They even ranked the purifier as being "in the top three purchases" they've ever made, adding, "This purifier works so well, it has significantly reduced dust buildup, odors, allergies, and so much more."

Another satisfied customer who researched other options and suffers from allergies wrote that "the construction of [the] unit is very durable and it is exceptionally quiet." Plus, it even comes with a remote control when you don't want to leave your cozy bed. And the filters are "easy to replace," according to reviews. You'll know when it's time to change the filters thanks to its LED light.

Spending more time indoors means more exposure to pollen, dust, and pet dander for those with fur babies at home. With this sale, now is the perfect time to add a few of the Winix air purifiers to your cart.

