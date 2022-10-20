Lifestyle Home Shoppers Say This 'Magic' Air Purifier Is One of the Best Purchases They've Ever Made — and It's $100 Off It has more than 18,600 perfect ratings on Amazon By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Autumn is in its full glory with gently falling leaves covering the ground. But with those beautiful leaves come cooler, crisp weather, and that means more time spent indoors. It's a smart idea to run an air purifier if you're someone who tends to stay inside during those frigid winter days ahead of us. Shoppers are loving this Winix air purifier for several reasons — including that it's now on sale for 41 percent off — the lowest price so far this year. Its HEPA filter catches 99.97 percent of pollutants swirling about in the air, like dust, pollen, and pet dander. It also comes with an AOC carbon filter, formulated from activated carbon to help whisk away stinky smells at home. Amazon Buy It! Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier, $148.27 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. It works in spaces that measure up to 360 square feet, so it's great for medium- or large-sized rooms like bedrooms, kitchens, and family rooms. Reviewers have mixed thoughts on the machine's PlasmaWave technology, though, with some noting that it may emit a small amount of ozone. But the feature can be turned off. And the brand claims that its emission levels are less than .01 ppm, which is under the .05 ppm threshold. However, the smart sensors will let you know what your air quality level is and it can automatically adjust the speed based on how much filtering is needed. There's even a sleep mode that runs quietly as you snooze. More than 18,600 people have given the "magic" air purifier a perfect five-star rating. One shopper has bought multiple since they loved it so much. They even ranked the purifier as being "in the top three purchases" they've ever made, adding, "This purifier works so well, it has significantly reduced dust buildup, odors, allergies, and so much more." Another satisfied customer who researched other options and suffers from allergies wrote that "the construction of [the] unit is very durable and it is exceptionally quiet." Plus, it even comes with a remote control when you don't want to leave your cozy bed. And the filters are "easy to replace," according to reviews. You'll know when it's time to change the filters thanks to its LED light. Spending more time indoors means more exposure to pollen, dust, and pet dander for those with fur babies at home. With this sale, now is the perfect time to add a few of the Winix air purifiers to your cart. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: This Powerful Shark Vacuum That More Than 22,300 Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now Eva Longoria's Sustainable Sneakers Have Sold Out 8 Times, but They're Back in Stock — for Now Shoppers Who Work from Home Say They Use This Mug Warmer 'Every Day Without Fail' — and It's Up to 43% Off Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.