Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria Pushes Ahead After Father's Sudden Death: 'He Loved Watching My Success'
Alison Victoria is "pushing ahead" following the death of her father and some professional pitfalls.
In an exclusive first look at season three of Windy City Rehab, set to premiere on April 21 on HGTV and Discovery+, the designer opens up about her tumultuous two years, including the loss of her father in January 2021, saying she will persevere as it's what "he would have wanted."
"It was sudden, sad, peaceful.. the way he went," Victoria says in the clip above. "But still, a complete and total shock to, I think, the nervous system."
She said her father, who died at 88 of an undisclosed cause, "loved watching my success" and credits him with giving her the work ethic she has.
"He'd be the one that said, 'Stand up, dust yourself off and keep fighting the good fight'," she continues, and notes he is a "huge part of the reason why I didn't fall down" during the previous two years.
She adds, "That is why I know that I'm the strongest I've ever been. And that's why I know that nothing will take me down."
Victoria first shared the news of her dad's death in an Instagram post in January 2021.
"My father, Newsboy, Boy Scout, FBI Agent, Public Defender, Federal Judge, but above all, Dad," she wrote in the caption in the caption of a gallery showing several photos from her dad's life.
The loss came after a tumultuous few years for Victoria professionally.
Since 2019, she has faced stop work orders from the city of Chicago, threatened license suspensions and multiple lawsuits, including one from the owners of a house featured on Windy City Rehab who attempted to freeze her financial assets amid a complaint claiming faulty work on a house she renovated with her former business partner and co-star Donovan Eckhardt.
Eckhardt, with whom Victoria has since parted ways, also filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and emotional distress as a result of his portrayal as a fraudulent "villain" on the second season of the show.
At the beginning of the clip from the show's newest season Victoria says that despite the obstacles of the previous two years she has "to keep pushing forward no matter what." And in a recent instagram post, she promises season three will be the "best one yet."
Season 3 of Windy City Rehab premieres on HGTV and Discovery+ on Thursday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
