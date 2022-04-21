Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria Pushes Ahead After Father's Sudden Death: 'He Loved Watching My Success'

The HGTV star said despite hurdles she has "to keep pushing forward no matter what"

Alison Victoria is "pushing ahead" following the death of her father and some professional pitfalls.

In an exclusive first look at season three of Windy City Rehab, set to premiere on April 21 on HGTV and Discovery+, the designer opens up about her tumultuous two years, including the loss of her father in January 2021, saying she will persevere as it's what "he would have wanted."

"It was sudden, sad, peaceful.. the way he went," Victoria says in the clip above. "But still, a complete and total shock to, I think, the nervous system."

She said her father, who died at 88 of an undisclosed cause, "loved watching my success" and credits him with giving her the work ethic she has.

Alison Victoria Credit: Alison Victoria/Instagram

"He'd be the one that said, 'Stand up, dust yourself off and keep fighting the good fight'," she continues, and notes he is a "huge part of the reason why I didn't fall down" during the previous two years.

She adds, "That is why I know that I'm the strongest I've ever been. And that's why I know that nothing will take me down."

Victoria first shared the news of her dad's death in an Instagram post in January 2021.

"My father, Newsboy, Boy Scout, FBI Agent, Public Defender, Federal Judge, but above all, Dad," she wrote in the caption in the caption of a gallery showing several photos from her dad's life.

Alison Victoria Credit: Alison Victoria/Instagram

The loss came after a tumultuous few years for Victoria professionally.

Eckhardt, with whom Victoria has since parted ways, also filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and emotional distress as a result of his portrayal as a fraudulent "villain" on the second season of the show.

At the beginning of the clip from the show's newest season Victoria says that despite the obstacles of the previous two years she has "to keep pushing forward no matter what." And in a recent instagram post, she promises season three will be the "best one yet."