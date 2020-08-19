Forget building houses — it's the drama that's really building up in the new season of Windy City Rehab.

The HGTV show is set to return for season 2 next month, with five new 90-minute episodes starring designer Alison Gramenos (who goes by Alison Victoria) as she faces down unexpected challenges that go far beyond construction woes.

Victoria will have to face major challenges this season — but she won't give up without a fight.

"This is not a test that I will fail," Victoria says in the first trailer, above. "You bet your a-- I’m gonna do this the right way, and you bet your a-- I’m gonna make the right call."

Both stars seem to hit their breaking points in the dramatic clip. Amid a falling out between Eckhart and Victoria, the contractor gets so frustrated he says, "I just want to get in my car and leave everything behind me."

Later, Victoria fights back tears as she explains, "All I ever did, and all I've ever done is design."

Despite the hurdles this season, she told HGTV that she is excited about returning to her work in the Windy City. “I love what I do and I’m determined to succeed,” she said. “It’s truly been an extraordinary experience.”

She added: "Running a design and renovation business in Chicago is not for the faint of heart. It has tested me in more ways than I could have ever imagined.”

In April, Victoria and Eckhart were named in a lawsuit filed by two of their homeowners, Shane Jones and Samantha Mostaccio.

The couple — whose property was featured on season 1 episode 7, titled “House of Horrors” — allege negligent construction, according to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE. They purchased their home in spring 2019 for $1.3 million.

Per the court documents, the homeowners have dealt with several construction and warranty defects, including water damage, cracking concrete columns and a problematic garage, which has allegedly required more than $100,000 in repairs.

In another lawsuit filed in December 2019, the designer-contractor duo were similarly sued over alleged faulty work in one of their properties.

And back in July, they were hit with stop-work orders, blocked permits and license suspensions over a series of construction violations by the city.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Department of Buildings notified Victoria and Eckhardt that they would be unable to file new permit applications. The city has also moved to suspend Eckhardt’s real estate developer license and general contractor license for one year, the outlet reported at the time.

In the notice sent to Eckhardt regarding his license suspension, the city said that he had worked without a permit at 11 different properties, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Four months later, they were able to get back to work as nearly a dozen of the stop-work orders were lifted, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Department of Buildings.