The three residences, located in New York, Chicago and L.A., each have a specific stylistic theme — and set of activities — based on their city

HomeGoods Decked Out 3 "Hideouts" in their Decor — and is Giving Away a 5-Night Stay in Each!

Ever wished you could curl up amid the merch and call your local HomeGoods store home? Well, you'll have to keep dreaming — but here's the next best thing.

Starting Tuesday, fans of the cult-favorite decor resource can enter to win a five-day stay in a "HomeGoods Hideout," a private oasis designed to let you escape from the outside world and get lost in an aesthetically pleasing home away from home, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

Each of the three Hideouts, located in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, will award five winners (for a total of 15) with a stay. The spaces will be newly transformed for each person, making them completely unique. And the best part? The winners get to take a selection of the decor home with them.

"At HomeGoods, we take pride in giving consumers a place to discover the unexpected, let their creativity run wild, and experience the thrill of finding in every shopping trip," Joanna Howarth, Public Relations Manager at HomeGoods, said in a press release. "We hope the HomeGoods Hideout giveaway will do all of that and more."

Each hideout has a specific stylistic theme, based on the city it's in.

The theme in New York is "Restore," and will "allow New Yorkers to get away from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives and enjoy a calming environment complete with luxurious, yet cozy, décor, creating a dreamy sanctuary," according to the release.

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

Activities there will include a "tub-side" wine tasting, a barre workout complete with Misty Copeland's Masterclass, a DIY punch needle pillow-making session, and a virtual astrology and tarot reading session.

In Chicago, the theme is "Escape," designed to "appease Chicagoans' wanderlust with otherworldly ambiances that ignite the senses and fuel relaxation."

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

Activities will include a DIY hanging planter macramé session; a stocked smoothie bar; essentials to create custom oils, scrubs and a signature fragrance; and a fitness room featuring personalized virtual lessons.

Finally, in L.A., the theme is "Recharge," providing "Angelenos with a fun and vibrant place for much-needed rejuvenation, featuring electrifying colors to spark creativity and a renewed sense of motivation."

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

HomeGoods Hideaway Contest Credit: HomeGoods

Activities will include a manicure and face mask station, a candy-centric cocktail bar and a virtual dance lesson with all the music video essentials.

For fans who aren't near those three cities, HomeGoods will also be offering an Instagram sweepstakes open to all: the HomeGoods Hideout in a Box contest. Simply comment on a post for the chance to win one of 50 boxes full of HomeGoods merch, which "will bring the essence of wow-factor and delight of the physical HomeGoods Hideouts to homes across the country," according to the release.

The HomeGoods Hideout sweepstakes is open now through May 9, 2021, for those residing within 50 miles of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago. Stays will be held between May 20, 2021 and June 28, 2021.