Amazon Shoppers Have Discovered So Many Uses for This $10 Heart-Shaped Mold

As Valentine’s Day rapidly approaches, we’re fervently looking for the sweetest ways to say “I love you.” Thankfully, hundreds of Amazon shoppers have found a tool that’s not only perfect for DIY treats, but a whole host of other romantic gifts.

The Wilton Easy-Flex Silicone Heart Mold has an impressive 4.5-star rating and more than 1,100 reviews, with many owners revealing they use it for edible bites like candies and chocolates, as well as crafts like bath bombs, soaps, and candles. Reviewers say the tool’s silicone body makes it easy to remove even the most stubborn creations without breaking or cracking.

The 24-count molds are freezer-safe and can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use them for everything from baking brownies to freezing flavored ice cubes. Plus, the naturally non-stick silicone also means cleanup is a breeze no matter what you’re making.

Amazon reviewers shared tons of ways they’ve used to tool for heartfelt Valentines, including delicious desserts for gal pals, colorful messages for classmates, or luxurious-smelling bath bombs a special someone.

Buy it! Wilton Easy-Flex Silicone Heart Mold, $9.48 (orig. $10.39); amazon.com

“We used these baking trays to make heart-shaped crayons for Valentine’s Day,” one customer wrote. “They were the perfect size, and the crayons popped right out once they cooled. It’s a fun project for young kids!”

Another used them to make chocolates for a V-Day party, adding that the mold is perfect for beginners. They wrote, “I had never made any kind of candy or chocolates before, but this was so easy to use. The chocolate didn’t stick to the mold once it hardened, and cleanup was super easy.”

Some shoppers even used the molds to show their four-legged friends some love: “I’ve used this for baked and frozen [dog treats] and the results are great. My dog is very thankful!”

And at just $10, the Wilton Heart Mold is an affordable way to treat everyone you love — in about a million different ways. Grab one now, and you’ll have the perfect Valentine by the time Feb. 14 rolls around.

