Wilmer Valderrama Repays His Best Friend of 20 Years with Lavish Home Makeover: 'I Leaned on Him a Lot'

Wilmer Valderrama is giving back to his former security guard and best friend of more than 20 years.

In this Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU on HGTV, the NCIS actor teams up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise his longtime friend Tadao, who he says has been like an older brother and guardian angel throughout his career, and helped him through some tough times.

"I leaned on him a lot through the ups and downs in my career, " Valderrama recalls in the episode.

Over the past several years, Tadao has lost several loved ones due to illness, but his home remains a hub for his large Samoan family.

To show his overwhelming gratitude for his friend, Valderrama brings in the Scott brothers to help turn Tadao's unfinished garage into a fabulous flex space for his family and guests to work, play and stay.

The That '70s Show alum arranged to surprise Tadao with a stunning renovation featuring a sleek kitchenette, two Murphy beds, a cozy living room space with a state-of-the-art TV lift, and a Polynesian-inspired bathroom with a teak vanity.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of the episode (above), the trio team up to get the demolition done — and have some fun while doing it.

"I got to say, when it comes to demo, there's something very rewarding about just breaking s—," Valderrama says to the cameras in the clip. The actor is then shown using a crowbar and breaking down a wall.

The demo continues with them tearing down the ceiling and all the remaining walls.

Later in the clip, Valderrama and the Scott brothers line up and break down the garage door by punching and kicking it in. "That's a memory I'm going to carry forever," the actor says.

Valderrama's episode of Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, Dec. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will be available to stream on discovery+.