First Look: Wilmer Valderrama Is Upgrading His Family Home with Help from Jeff Lewis on New Show

Wilmer Valderrama is looking to make some changes to his family's home — with the help of a famous friend.

On Friday's premiere episode of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis (streaming on Amazon Freevee), the NCIS star invites viewers behind the scenes of his home renovation.

In an exclusive first look, above, Valderrama introduces the property as "his home" which is quickly corrected by his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, to "our home." The pair also share their Southern California abode with daughter Nakano Oceana, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Valderrama shared that the property, which he purchased in 2005 and has been adding to ever since, was built in 1974 and boasts six bedrooms and bathrooms. Another fun fact: it was previously owned by Chuck Norris.

jeff lewis, Wilmer Valderrama Jeff Lewis, Wilmer Valderrama | Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

Leading the Flipping Out alum around the property, Valderrama shares, "I like to feel like the room is timeless, I definitely tend to be a little bit more festive when it comes to some of my decisions. But now, as the family grows, the newest addition to our family is our daughter Nakano."

The That 70s Show alum, who became engaged to the model in January 2020, announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram: "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter."

In the preview, Lewis points out that there are "structures everywhere" on the property including a guesthouse, pool and garage.

One of the projects Valderrama and his fiancée are hoping to tackle with Lewis is their front entrance, which is "very tiny and not very inviting," according to the designer.

"It's exciting to be able to make some changes for us as a family now," Pacheco adds.

Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Houselift marks Lewis's return to TV after a three-year hiatus, the 52-year-old former Bravo star and current host of Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM, is making his return by taking viewers into the homes of major stars.

With a small team of trusted project managers, including long-time employee and SIRIUS XM radio co-host Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, and new assistant Shane Douglas, the team comes together to complete one-of-a-kind renovations for celebrity clients, including Anthony Anderson, Melissa Rivers, Fortune Feimster, Lamorne Morris, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Roselyn Sanchez, Mira Sorvino, and of course, Valderrama.