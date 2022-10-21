Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market.

The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents.

While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer still lived there.

In 1970, the current cabin on the property caught fire while Nelson wasn't home. When he returned and saw it ablaze, he ran into the burning structure to rescue his beloved guitar "Trigger" and a "pound of weed." After the incident, he earned the infamous nickname, "Shotgun Willie," which also inspired the song.

615 Media, Murfreesboro TN

Matt Lawson and Ross Welch of Sotheby's International Realty currently hold the current listing.

615 Media, Murfreesboro TN

Looking inside the home, guests are greeted with a cozy living area equipped with a fireplace and ample space for seating. An eat-in kitchen offers views of the surrounding greenery.

The secluded cabin features two bedrooms and a third loft-style space that overlooks the living area.

615 Media, Murfreesboro TN

On the outside, a log exterior adds to the home's rustic feel, in addition to the lush green backdrop. The surrounding woods provide countless hiking trails for the outdoorsy homeowner.

615 Media, Murfreesboro TN

In September, Nelson opened up about the hardships of losing his drummer and lifelong friend, Paul English, back in February 2020. The country star chronicled his relationship with English in the heartfelt memoir Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, detailing how his late friend was one of his confidantes for more than six decades.

While Nelson included fond, even humorous, memories that he shared with English in the book, he also unveiled the important role his friend had in helping him through his suicide attempt after hitting a low point in his carrer.

"Looking back over my life, my early days in Nashville were a definite low point. I'm not one to easily fall prey to depression, but depression had me in its grips," he wrote.

R. Diamond/WireImage

He then detailed the ways English helped him regain his footing afterward. In 1963, Nelson even formed a new band with his late ex-wife Shirley Collie, and released his first album, after receiving encouragement from English.

"The release of this first album, despite its meager sales, did wonders for beating back the blues. It brought out that hustler energy," the singer added. "When I'd arrived in Nashville two years earlier, that energy had been exhausted. I felt revitalized by a new marriage and a new career."