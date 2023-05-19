Chrishell Stause Confirms Her Wedding to G Flip Won't Be on 'Selling Sunset' to 'Keep Some Things for Us'

Chrishell Stause and G Flip weren't sold on having their wedding appear on Selling Sunset.

The Netflix star, 41, told E! News that the big day when she married the Australian musician, 29, won't be included in the show, the sixth season of which begins streaming Friday. (Season 7 has already been confirmed and begun filming.)

"I think that it's a balance thing on a show like this, of what to share and what not to share, and I think that it is important that we are open and we shine a light on a love that I think is so beautiful," Stause said. "But that being said, it's also important to keep some things for us."

She added that the secret Las Vegas ceremony was "imperfectly perfect," and that the couple hope to celebrate the same way, every year to come.

"We promised we're going to just do it every year, whether it's another Vegas situation or somewhere else," Stause said. "But just every year, something around the same time, spontaneous, fun, get everybody together and every single year, just celebrate."

The real estate agent recently shared the details of her sweet and "small" wedding with PEOPLE.

"It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream," she told PEOPLE exclusively. The couple only gave those closest to them a heads up about their "I dos" in advance so they could tune in from afar.

For the ceremony, Stause wore a floor-length, pearlescent white gown by Gemeli Power and heeled sandals, and carried a bouquet of white roses. G Flip wore a suit by Melbourne-based designer E Nolan with a tie, sunglasses and white sneakers.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared their joy via photos in front of the Las Vegas Strip sign and a graffitied wall that featured the words, "Will you marry me?"

Stause later posted an Instagram reel that featured video snippets of her and G Flip enjoying time together.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the reel, which showed a picture of them married at the end.

The road to marriage was a year-long love affair for the two, who found themselves compatible despite coming from "different corners of the world," G Flip recalled during an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"We were both with our ex-partners [when we met] ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," they explained. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

Even though their wedding won't be featured on the show, G Flip does make their Selling Sunset debut in season 6 alongside their partner.

When discussing being featured on the show with Vogue, they said, "We could have kept everything quiet..."

"But then … Then they win. They quiet you and take your voice," Stause cut in.

In a teaser trailer for Selling Sunset, Chrishell addresses the haters head on. "I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis... but I'm having an awakening," she says

The sixth season of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.