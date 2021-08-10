This Portable Air Conditioner Makes Homes Feel Like a 'Walk-In Fridge Cooler,' and It's $349 Off
When the heat ramps up, an air conditioner is the one appliance that can significantly lower the temperature in your home. A window unit is great, however, a portable air conditioner can cool down your space and be moved from one room to the next without intense installation. Right now, you can get the Whynter Portable Air Conditioner that'll make your home feel "cool all summer" for $349 off — it's a deal you won't want to miss.
If you're looking for a portable AC unit that delivers "delicious cold air" quickly, this option from Whynter is it. With 14,000 BTUs of power, the fairly quiet air conditioner can cool rooms up to 450 square feet "within seconds" of turning it on.
Designed with versatility in mind, the portable air conditioner works in four different modes. You can use it as an air conditioner as well as a fan with three speed settings. It even has rotating air vents to create a breeze when it's not too hot. And shoppers say the cooling functions work wonders. In fact, one reviewer says the AC makes their room feel like those "walk-in fridge coolers at gas stations," in the best way possible.
While the Whynter device is primarily a cooling appliance, it also has a dehumidifier setting that cuts down the humidity in the room, which is ideal on extremely muggy days. The self-evaporating system is genius, too because it reuses the moisture created while cooling your space to continue cooling with minimum condensation buildup.
Additionally, it uses an Activated Carbon Filter and SilverShield Washable Pre-Filter, which work together to produce clean air while cooling. It uses a 24-hour programmable timer and an auto function that restarts itself if the power goes out, too.
Although the portable air conditioner is compact in size, shoppers are convinced that it's "as efficient as central air." This baby can be controlled on the unit display or via the handy remote controller, so you don't have to roll out of bed to turn it down.
One of the most unique features about the unit is that it can — you guessed it — be easily transported from your living room to the bedroom, and vice versa. The device comes with an installation kit that shoppers say takes no more than five minutes to assemble in the window opening. The small air conditioner has four wheels that make it easy to move around and angle, too.
The Whynter portable air conditioner has been called a "lifesaver" by people who live in hot climates from California to Texas to Florida. Shoppers actually love it so much, they're buying one for different parts of their home.
"This is the best portable AC money can buy. It cools large spaces and does a great job," writes one Amazon shopper. "I've purchased a second one. Our house is 1900 square feet and we have one in the main part of the house and one in our bedroom and we can get our house down to 68 degrees... This one is the best of the best."
Feel cool again for a great price with the Whynter Portable Air Conditioner that shoppers say is "totally worth the money," especially while it's on sale.
