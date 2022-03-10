Flip or Flop Set Was 'Too Intimate of a Setting' for Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa: Source
After 10 seasons and a very public divorce, filming Flip or Flop together became "too intimate" for Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE.
The exes announced in a pair of Instagram posts on Thursday that their hit series, which debuted in 2013 while they were still married, would air its final episode next week. They continued to film the show together for more than five years post-split.
"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," the source says. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."
Flip or Flop primarily followed the former couple's business together as they bought, renovated and sold homes for a profit in Southern California, but since their split in 2016, it also often documented how they navigated their changing relationship and co-parenting their two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.
For the most part, that was amicably, even when they would bicker about whether or not to take a gamble on a questionable flip, design decisions, or who was doing the heavy lifting on a job. In the final seasons, they often poked fun at one another's fashion choices or grooming habits, and even joked about their past relationship.
Possible tension behind the scenes came to light in July 2021, when El Moussa screamed at Haack on set, PEOPLE confirmed. He unleashed a verbal tirade, reportedly comparing her to his now-wife Heather Rae El Moussa and calling her a "washed-up loser," according to TMZ, who first reported on the incident.
A source later told PEOPLE Tarek was "super remorseful" that he "lashed out," but noted, "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."
Both Haack and Tarek have moved on to new relationships since their split.
She began dating Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead in October 2017, and they got married in a surprise backyard ceremony at their home in December 2018. They welcomed a son, Hudson London, now 2, but split less then a year after his birth in September 2020. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.
in July 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that Haack was in a new relationship with Josh Hall, an Austin-based realtor. The pair announced they are engaged in September. Ant has since begun dating actress Renee Zellweger.
Tarek first met Heather on the Fourth of July in 2019. They got engaged while celebrating their 1 year anniversary and married in October 2021 in Montecito, California. Following their wedding, they opened up about their hopes to start a family and ongoing fertility journey.
In April 2021, Haack spoke to PEOPLE about how her and Tarek's relationship has evolved, saying, "Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like [the pandemic], all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day." She added that their focus will always be: "'What's best for the kids?' "
