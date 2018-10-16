Why Amy Smart Says It's a 'Real Bonus' Being Married to Trading Spaces' Carter Oosterhouse

When it comes to tackling odd jobs around the house, no task is too difficult for Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse.

“It’s a real bonus being married to this guy,” Amy Smart says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “He can just put in new fixtures, fix the toilet, put new floors in and hang new shelves. Since we met, I haven’t needed a handyman.”

For most of the year, Oosterhouse and his actress wife live in Los Angeles with their one-year-old daughter, Flora, but every summer the couple retreats to their 100-year-old farmhouse in Traverse City, Michigan, to recharge.

RELATED: Inside Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’s L.A. Home, Inspired by the Gramercy Park Hotel

Paul Costello

When Oosterhouse got engaged to Smart in 2011, he already owned the four-bedroom, 3,500-sq.-ft. home, but with its unfinished bathroom and closets, it was still a work in progress. The long-time carpenter and designer used his skills to transform their space.

Living in the quiet town has been a dream come true for the pair, who also own the local Bonobo Winery with Oosterhouse’s brother Todd. “We love being here,” says Smart. “You’re surrounded by nature, and it’s so serene. We really find our peace and harmony in this setting.”

PAUL COSTELLO

RELATED: Today Show Anchor Craig Melvin’s Connecticut Family Home is Full of “Laughter” and “Mayhem”

As for their future, “Carter thinks we’ll permanently move here one day, but we’ll see,” says Smart. Either way, “this place will always be in our lives.” Adds Oosterhouse: “To see your daughter run around with the people you went to school with and their kids, it puts a huge smile on my face.”