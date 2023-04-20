Who's Not Returning for Season 6 of 'Selling Sunset'

A few familiar faces will be missing from the upcoming season of the Netflix reality series when it premieres May 19

By
Published on April 20, 2023 09:00 AM
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

Changes are coming to the Oppenheim Group office on season 6 of Selling Sunset.

When the show returns on May 19, its lineup of luxury real estate agents will look a little different, with two new faces, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, and several familiar ones missing.

While PEOPLE previously confirmed that Christine Quinn and Maya Vander would not continue their roles on the series, a cast list for the upcoming episodes reveals one more agent who isn't returning.

After appearing in seasons 4 and 5, Vanessa Villela will not be returning for season 6 of Selling Sunset. A source told PEOPLE last June that the star had not yet signed on with Netflix for the upcoming sixth and seventh seasons.

"Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show. She'd like to come back and she'd love to showcase her wedding, but she's heard the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in," the source said.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Vanessa Villela attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Newcomers Tiesi and NYoung will be joining returning agents Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Chelsea Lazkani.

Young revealed to PEOPLE that she was originally slated to appear on the first season of the reality show, while Tiesi said her move into the world of real estate began more recently.

Quinn, 34, often portrayed as the series villain, told PEOPLE exclusively in May that she left the Oppenheim Group amid the April launch of her and her husband Christian Dumontet's crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

Vander also confirmed she would not be returning after launching her own real estate group in Miami under rival agency Compass.

Maya Vander and Christine Quinn
JC Olivera/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty

However, she has been keeping up with the cast behind the scenes and shared in September, "I already know there is some drama behind the scenes."

"I can't say much," she told PEOPLE. "I don't want to spill the beans there. Obviously, Selling Sunset is a great show. They have two new girls in the cast. I don't know Bre [Tiesi]. I exchanged messages with her. She seems nice. Nicole [Young] I've know for a very long time. I like her. She's a great agent. She's always been an agent in The O Group and I have respect for her."

Her former costars Jason Oppenheim and Fitzgerald shared a similar hint about the upcoming seasons with PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter Power Broker Awards presented by The Society Group.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Courtesy of Netflix

"I think a lot of people were concerned when we lost one of the dramatic agents at the office," Fitzgerald said, referring to Quinn's exit from the show. "But I think everyone's going to be very, very pleasantly surprised. There has been no shortage of drama or real estate."

Added Oppenheim, "Every season I'm like, oh, we're all getting along. There's not gonna be much drama. And then the cameras start rolling, and there's drama."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.

