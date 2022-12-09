This Handmade Wreath Is the Low-Key Winter Decor I've Been Looking for, and It's on Sale at Amazon

 It’s a subtle holiday decoration you can leave up until spring

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Published on December 9, 2022 02:00 AM

Whonline 18 Inches Pip Berry Wreath Christmas Wreath Off White Winter Wreath for Festival Celebration Front Door Wall Window Home Decor tout
Photo: Amazon

As someone who was raised Jewish and only recently started celebrating Christmas (thanks to my non-Jewish husband), I'm always excited by the opportunity to cover our home in festive decor. What I don't like, though, is having to take down our decorations as soon as the holiday comes to an end, which is why I've focused on buying items that can last the whole winter, not just until December 25.

Case in point: This white-and-brown pip berry wreath from Amazon. It has a unique and subtle look ideal to display throughout the winter months — and it's on sale right now.

I first found the Whonline Pip Berry Wreath when searching online for wreaths that weren't too Christmas-y and thus would be appropriate to keep on our door for the month ahead until spring. I didn't want a traditional green-and-red creation or anything with bows or ornaments; I just wanted something simple, pretty, and elegant. And so when I came across this handmade option on Amazon, with its wood-colored iron base and dainty white pip berries, I knew it was the one for me.

Not only were the wreath's colors and lime-made berries more wintery, but the spiral-like shape gave it a distinct feel that made it feel more usable throughout the season. Additionally, it was just the right size for my door at eight inches tall and 12 inches across, and I liked that the iron wire was covered with brown paper so it wasn't uncomfortable to hold. Putting it up on the door took a matter of seconds, even factoring in the time needed to expand the branches slightly after being bent in the box.

Whonline 18 Inches Pip Berry Wreath Christmas Wreath Off White Winter Wreath for Festival Celebration Front Door Wall Window Home Decor
Amazon

Buy It! Whonline Pip Berry Wreath, $17.09 with coupon (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

I really love how this wreath looks on our door, but it'd look just as good inside the home, hung on a window or over the fireplace; it's that versatile. I might even get a second one to test out the theory, as it's on sale for $17.

There's so much to love about this wreath, as its many five-star reviews attest, so I'm not alone in my fondness for this piece. Other shoppers have called it the "perfect winter wreath" and "a great buy." One reviewer explained that in addition to using it "for a subtle background display for Christmas/winter" it's simply "so beautiful" that they "might leave it there all year long."

With this lovely piece of decor, the feelings the holiday season brings don't have to end right after Christmas day. Add the Whonline Wreath to your cart while it's on sale now.

