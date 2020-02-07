Whole Foods, Amazon Offering Two Dozen Roses for $20 from Now Through Valentine's Day

Image zoom Getty

Flowers or candy? You can now treat your sweetie to both without breaking the bank, thanks to the serious bargains Whole Foods is offering on traditional red roses this Valentine’s Day.



This year, Whole Foods is helping customers say “I love you” affordably by offering bouquets of two dozen roses for only $19.99. Yes, less than $1 a rose — a major price break considering how much people tend to shell out for red and pink flowers around the love-themed holiday.



The special deal is for Amazon Prime members, and can be taken advantage of in Whole Food stores across the U.S. from February 7th through 14th — no code necessary.

On Valentine’s Day specifically, customers can have their bouquets festively wrapped for the holiday. And in 2,000 cities and towns, Prime members can purchase their bouquets online at Amazon.com, with the option to have them delivered straight to their door (or the door of their significant other) with free two-hour delivery if their cart totals $35 or more.

And don’t stress that the low price means you’ll be getting a subpar bouquet: Whole Foods promises beautiful blooms that will truly deliver.



According to a Whole Foods press release, the roses are covered by the brand’s Whole Trade Guarantee, which means they are Fair Trade certified and meet strict ethical and environmental standards.

“We are excited to offer a great Valentine’s Day deal on Whole Trade Guarantee roses, a truly special product,” said Carol Medeiros, Vice President of Perishables Support. “We work closely with the farms to bring the best varieties and quality to our customers. Not only are they a perfect way to show your love, they are making a positive impact in the communities where they are grown.”

So you can feel great about this Valentine’s Day present (in a way you might not if you help your other half finish that box of chocolates).



