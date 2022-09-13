Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow has mutual friends and an Instagram DM to thank for her marriage to Tyler Stanaland.

The X actress met the Selling the OC star in 2018 — but Stanaland had already had his eyes on Snow, describing her as his "unattainable crush" to PEOPLE. When he finally crossed paths with the Pitch Perfect star, the two hit it off instantly.

The pair were engaged by February 2019 and married in March 2020 in a "low-key and not stuffy" California ceremony that featured tacos and other comfort food.

"How did I get so lucky," Snow wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband on his birthday in July 2021. "I love you like crazy, you perfectly handsome, selfless, dorky, funny, nerd. You are an actual dream come true & you make me believe in all the good things. I LOVE YOU."

So who is the man that stole Snow's heart? Here is everything to know about Brittany Snow's husband Tyler Stanaland.

He's a California native

Stanaland is a fourth-generation resident of Laguna Beach, California, according to the Oppenheim Group. He described his childhood in Orange County as "incredibly unique" and Laguna Beach as a "tight-knit community" when talking about his upbringing on the surfing and lifestyle website The Tidalist.

"I grew up in Laguna Beach and was lucky to have the beach as my backyard which shaped who I am as a human in every way," he told The Tidalist. "We were surfing before we were swimming, fishing, constantly sandy."

He was a professional surfer

Growing up on the California coast — and as the son of two avid surfers — Stanaland pursued a career as a professional surfer following high school. The sport took him all around the world — and almost cost him his life at one point.

In 2012, while on a surf trip to Mexico, Stanaland was diagnosed with a case of ulcerative colitis, an auto-immune disease that caused painful ulcers in his large intestine. The diagnosis became life-threatening when a test perforated his intestine and caused him to turn septic. He underwent seven surgeries and spent nearly 100 days in the hospital but eventually recovered and returned to surfing.

"I always tell people that was the best worst thing that ever happened to me. It put things into perspective in a way only an event like that can," he shared with Urban Armor Gear. "It made me realize what a blessing life is. I owe everything I am to that journey because it changed my entire life for the better."

He works in real estate

For Stanaland, real estate is a family business: Stanaland's father, John Stanaland, runs a luxury residential real estate firm in Orange County, California, and six generations of the family have worked in the industry. Stanaland earned his own real estate license at just 18 years old before launching his professional surfing career.

The Selling the OC star eventually transitioned from surfing to real estate, joining his father's firm. He built a successful career there, even selling a $19 million Laguna Beach property to Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban in 2019. But after 12 years, Stanaland made the decision to leave the family business and join the Oppenheim Group after a conversation with Jason Oppenheim.

"It instantly felt more like friends catching up than a boss/employee conversation," Stanaland told PEOPLE.

He's on reality television

Stanaland's move to the Oppenheim Group brought more than just real estate opportunities — it also launched his reality television career. The pro-surfer-turned-real-estate-agent appeared on the first season of Selling the OC, Netflix's Selling Sunset spin-off that follows Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they launch the Orange County branch of their luxury real estate firm. But Stanaland kept certain aspects of his life away from the cameras' eyes.

"I don't know about the future," Stanaland said on an August 2022 episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. "But in this specific season, you won't see my house, you won't see my wife."

He continued, "As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private. And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."

He met Snow through mutual friends — and social media

While mutual friends knew Stanaland and Snow would hit it off — Snow's friends even called Stanaland her "dream boyfriend" — it took an Instagram direct message to actually bring the two together.

"He actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line," Snow told PEOPLE.

The pair had their first date in 2018 at a Mexican restaurant in California and were inseparable from that point forward.

"We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely," Stanaland recalled. "There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing's really changed, we're still eating tacos and margaritas together."

He made his Instagram debut with Snow in August 2018

Snow and Stanaland's relationship dates back to at least August 2018, when she shared their first photo together in a since-deleted Instagram post. The photo featured the couple's feet — and a cheeky caption.

"music that's good for the sole. Thanks @aquilo for the dreamiest of dates ☁️," Snow wrote at the time.

In November 2018, Snow posted a series of photos to Instagram, including several cute shots of her and Stanaland.

"@tylerstanaland is a cute human," Snow included in the caption.

He proposed to Snow in 2019

The couple revealed their engagement in two since-removed Instagram posts in February 2019.

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Snow wrote at the time.

She added, "I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant."

Stanaland's Instagram announcement was equally romantic: "I don't know how I got so lucky and I don't know that I really understood what love is until you," he wrote in his caption. "Everything changed when we met."

He added, "You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn't be more excited to do life with you. Here's to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back. 🌙."

Snow also opened up about their engagement with PEOPLE.

"I was completely shocked, I did not think that was coming but it was great," she shared. "I like how private it was. It was very us and it was really nice keeping it quiet… At the end of it, we had a party with family and it was very special because it was just a great day."

He and Snow married in Malibu in March 2020

Stanaland and Snow tied the knot on March 14, 2020, in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California. The actress called their wedding day "imperfectly perfect" and shared that despite the cold and rainy weather, everything came together in "one perfect tornado."

"At the end of the day, we came together and thanks to our beautiful friends, family and our good attitude, we made it all work," Snow told The Knot about their nuptials. "We had so much love in that tent. Love that supported us through the most insane circumstances. It made us even more grateful and somehow, even more in love. We can get through anything."

Their wedding also came just days before COVID-19 shut down the country. (California issued a stay-at-home order on March 19, 2020.) Snow later acknowledged the timing in an Instagram post about their wedding.

"In early March, before we knew how much we'd miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person," she wrote in her caption. "The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing. We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history."

They have a dog named Charlie

The couple have a small white puppy named Charlie, who made his debut on Stanaland's Instagram account in October 2021. "Saturdays with Charlie," the real estate agent captioned a shot of him with the pup in L.A.

The puppy, who turned 1 in April 2022, has since become Stanaland's tiny sidekick: The realtor has posted about taking the pup to the beach, floating in the ocean and even fishing. Charlie has also made appearances on Snow's Instagram. "Not a hair out of place 🐾," she captioned a shot of her and Charlie in August 2022.

He made headlines when his Selling the OC costar tried to kiss him

In season 1 of Selling the OC, which premiered in August 2022, Stanaland's costar Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him twice.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," the realtor said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

He continued by saying that he had to "set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit," adding, "Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

While the attempted kisses "didn't happen while we were filming," Stanaland also said, "We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office."