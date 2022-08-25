Who Is Jason Oppenheim's New Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk met on a vacation they will never forget.

The couple first connected while they were both visiting Greece for a summer getaway. Oppenheim and the model were spotted sharing some PDA during their trip abroad in July 2022, which came six months after the Selling Sunset star's split with ex Chrishell Stause. While Oppenheim wasn't looking for a relationship at the time, it appears that he couldn't deny his spark with Nurk.

Since their initial outing, the couple have made things both Instagram and red carpet official — and are already making plans for the future. While Nurk is hoping to convince Oppenheim to follow her to Paris, where she currently resides, they'll be spending their days filming the new season of Selling Sunset in the meantime.

So who is Jason Oppenheim's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Marie-Lou Nurk.

Nurk grew up in Germany but now lives in Paris

Marie-Lou Nürk Instagram

Nurk grew up in the south of Germany, but according to her Instagram bio, she currently lives in Paris. While the City of Light is her home base, she's often seen traveling globally in posts shared on social media.

She attended Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University

As a college student, Nurk attended Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University in Stuttgart, Germany. While studying at the university between 2018 and 2021, she majored in marketing.

Nurk works for a branding agency and is also a model

Marie-Lou Nürk Instagram

According to Nurk's LinkedIn, she currently works as a strategist at Strichpunkt Design, one of the leading design and branding agencies in Germany. In addition to her day job, she is also a model signed with Mega Model Agency. On Instagram, she's shared a look into her life as a model, including a shoot for NA-KD Fashion.

She loves traveling and visiting museums

Nurk doesn't appear to stay in one place for long as she's constantly traveling around the globe. She's documented several of her trips on Instagram, including outings in Ibiza, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal as well as New York City and Los Angeles. While at each of her destinations, Nurk often appears to make time to stop by a museum, sharing photos from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and König Galerie in Berlin, among others.

Nurk and Oppenheim were first spotted while vacationing in Greece

Mary-Lou/Instagram

Nurk and Oppenheim were seen together for the first time while they were both vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, in July 2022. The pair were caught on camera sharing a kiss, which an onlooker described as some "serious PDA." During the trip, the duo shared their first photo together, with Nurk posting an Instagram story of the couple posing together in front of a sunset near the ocean.

Shortly after the trip, Oppenheim gushed that it was "exciting to meet someone," and things with Nurk "felt so good."

They've already traveled several times together

Jason Oppenheim/Instagram, Marie-Lou Nürk/Instagram

While Nurk and Oppenheim haven't been together for very long, they've already extensively traveled together. In addition to their trip to Greece, the couple have also been spotted in L.A., Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, California and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Nurk documented their Mexican getaway on Instagram with a series of photos from the trip.

"3 nights in Cabo 💕🌴," she captioned the post, which included a selfie and a photo of Oppenheim walking near the beach.

They've stepped out for two red carpet events

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Nurk and Oppenheim didn't hesitate to make things red carpet official, making their debut while attending the premiere of Day Shift in August 2022. Less than a week later, they hit another red carpet event, coupling up while attending the premiere of Disney Plus' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Nurk wants Oppenheim to move to Paris

Things appear to be serious for the couple as Oppenheim said that Nurk wants him to move with her to Paris, where she is usually based. The reality star made the reveal on ​​TikTok, where Nurk jokingly stroked his chin while the caption explained he was pondering a move to Paris.

Oppenheim hopes Nurk will be on the next season of Selling Sunset

Marie-Lou Nürk Instagram

Season six of Selling Sunset is about to start filming, and Oppenheim is fairly certain that Nurk will make an appearance. When asked about her participation in the show, Oppenheim told Entertainment Tonight that they were "talking about it," and he "hoped so." He even encouraged Nurk to say yes and she agreed, suggesting "a little scene" in the upcoming season.