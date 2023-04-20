Who Is Christine Quinn's Husband? All About Christian Dumontet

Christine Quinn's partner in both life and business is her husband Christian Dumontet.

The pair were introduced by a mutual friend and hit it off right away. They went on to wed in December 2019 and welcomed a son, Christian Georges Dumontet, in May 2021.

Snippets of the couple's relationship have been featured on the hit reality series, including their engagement party, over-the-top gothic wedding and jungle-themed baby shower. Beyond those events, however, little is known about Dumontet and his life before meeting the luxury real estate agent as he prefers to keep a low profile. In fact, Dumontet didn't even use his real name when he appeared alongside Quinn on the show — he went by Christian Richard for "privacy reasons," a Netflix official said.

But Quinn's rise to stardom doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. After departing from Selling Sunset after season 5, she published her first book in May 2022 — a "part memoir, part manifesto" titled How to Be a Boss Bitch — and launched her own real estate company with Dumontet.

So, who is Christine Quinn's husband? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Christian Dumontet.

He grew up on the East Coast

Dumontet spent most of his life on the East Coast. He grew up in Middletown, New Jersey, and attended the College of New Jersey, as the couple's publicist told Vanity Fair in 2020. He majored in computer science and graduated in 2000 with a "perfect GPA."

He worked in tech for decades

Dumontet began his career as a software engineer at Cisco in Boston, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started at the company in 2001 and stayed on for six years. In 2004, he co-founded an online food-ordering service called Foodler.

With Dumontet as CEO, the company became one of the largest online food ordering services in North America, with over 15,000 restaurants in 48 states and Canada available on the platform, per Restaurant Magazine. According to the pair's publicist, Dumontet personally wrote "a majority of the software" for the service and in 2016, he was named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. Boston-based Foodler was then acquired by Grubhub in 2017 for an undisclosed amount — which allowed Dumontet to retire before he turned 40. He then took time to travel before crossing paths with Quinn in 2019.

He doesn't like being in the spotlight

Despite his tech background, Dumontet barely has a social media footprint. His Instagram account is private, and does not appear to be on Twitter or TikTok.

Quinn, on the other hand, has over 4 million followers on Instagram and is also active on TikTok and Twitter. She mainly posts about her work, travels and fashion, and Dumontet has rarely appeared on her accounts.

"He's the opposite of me in every way, because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn't care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn't care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling," Quinn said of Dumontet in a 2020 interview with Bustle.

He and Quinn met through a mutual friend

Though Selling Sunset portrayed Dumontet as Quinn's client, that isn't the whole story of how the pair first met. The two were actually set up by one of Quinn's friends after the first season of Selling Sunset wrapped filming.

"She said, 'If it doesn't work out, that's fine — he's looking for a home,' so I could help him with real estate if he wanted," Quinn told PEOPLE.

However, the two had an immediate connection. "I absolutely fell head over heels in love," Dumontet said in a toast at the couple's engagement party, which was featured on Selling Sunset season 2. "We hit it off in the car. We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don't get that too often."

He and Quinn got married in 2019

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and married that same year in a secret ceremony on Dec. 15, 2019. They did not share the news of their nuptials until several months later.

"We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]," Quinn later told PEOPLE.

Their gothic, winter wonderland–themed wedding was attended by 75 guests, including several of Quinn's Selling Sunset costars, and later featured on season 3 of the Netflix reality show. Quinn went against tradition and wore a custom black Galia Lahav couture gown as well as ruby-red Christian Louboutins.

"She's amazing; she complements me perfectly," Dumontet said of his wife during a toast at the reception. "We're building an amazing life together."

Quinn shared similar sentiments with PEOPLE. "We're so similar in all the ways that matter," she said. "We are both creative, driven, entrepreneurial, and have always lived by our own rules."

He and Quinn live in Crystal Hefner's former mansion

Years before Quinn met Dumontet, the luxury real estate agent was trying to sell a 5,917 sq.ft. Hollywood Hills mansion once owned by Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal. Although her goal was to sell the property, Quinn also dreamt of living in the home herself one day.

"This was one of my first listings, and I would envision living in this house, my husband bringing me coffee," Quinn told PEOPLE in 2021 of the five-bedroom, seven-bath property.

That dream would eventually come true when she sold the property to Dumontet and moved in with him in 2019.

"I got to live in the house I always wanted, and I got the man of my dreams," she added. "I'm like Snow White — this is my castle!"

He and Quinn own a tiger

Exotic animals have always played a part in the couple's special events — from a zebra at their engagement party to black swans at their wedding. During an episode of the rebooted MTV Cribs, Quinn revealed that she has a tiger at her Los Angeles home for security.

"We were warned that a lot of weird things were happening in the area and I joked, 'If guns and dogs don't scare people, we need a tiger,' " Quinn said. "Then I decided it would be really fun to do that. So we found this guy who trains tigers as pets and got one."

Owning a tiger may seem extreme, but a frightening attempted home invasion in March 2022 made Quinn and Dumontet thankful for their extra security measures.

"This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we're laying in bed and there is two armed men that we're watching on camera literally four feet from me, and my baby's sleeping ... very close to us, to the right of us," Quinn shared on her Instagram Story. "I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in L.A., it's happening all the time."

They welcomed a son in May 2021

Quinn and Dumontet became a family of three when they welcomed their first baby in May 2021, son Christian Georges Dumontet, who was named after his father.

"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined," Quinn told PEOPLE at the time. "It is the most incredible feeling to know you have created life."

Although Quinn described baby Christian's birth as a "nightmare" that resulted in an emergency C-section, Dumontet was her "rock" throughout the experience.

"He was very calm throughout the whole process," she said of her husband.

"It's been so nice to watch my husband change and evolve," Quinn also said on a season 4 episode of Selling Sunset. "He's just so obsessed with little Baby C."

He and Quinn started their own business together

The pair are no longer just husband and wife — they are also business partners. Quinn and Dumontet launched RealOpen in April 2022, a real estate company that allows individuals to purchase or sell a home with cryptocurrency.

Dumontet holds the title of CEO, while Quinn serves as the company's chief marketing officer. She also revealed that their new endeavor was a major factor in her leaving the Oppenheim Group.

"A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don't understand the inner workings of it, so that's why it's very difficult for agents to do these transactions," she told Forbes. "The process that RealOpen uses is absolutely reliable and foolproof."

Quinn had hinted about leaving the Oppenheim Group for new ventures in the past. "It would be great to … do my own thing because I feel like I have a lot to share with the world outside of real estate and fighting with b------," she told WSJ. Magazine in October 2020.