Who Is Josh Flagg's Boyfriend? All About Andrew Beyer

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg and his boyfriend Andrew Beyer have been dating since early 2022.

Flagg first revealed his new romance that March, just two weeks after the real estate agent announced his divorce from his husband of five years, Bobby Boyd. Though he didn't name Beyer at the time, Flagg told PEOPLE that he had started seeing someone new a few weeks after revealing he and Boyd had ended things.

"After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody," Flagg said. "I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage."

Of his new flame, Flagg added: "I like him very much, and he's a very nice guy." He also shared at the time that his beau was "also in real estate."

One month later, the Bravo star confirmed his relationship with Beyer on Instagram, re-sharing a friend's photo of the pair leaning in for a kiss at a restaurant.

Things seemingly moved fast between the couple. That May, Flagg shared a photo of him and Beyer cuddled up on the beach at sunset with the caption, "I love." By November, Flagg told PEOPLE they had already looked at wedding venues.

So who is Josh Flagg's boyfriend? Here's everything to know about Andrew Beyer and his relationship with the Bravo star.

He works as a real estate agent in Los Angeles

Like Flagg, Beyer is also a luxury real estate agent in L.A. He is currently with Douglas Elliman, focusing on the areas of Brentwood, Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood Hills and Malibu, per his official bio.

He attended college at the University of Southern California

Beyer's agent profile states that he has had a "lifelong" interest in real estate, which led him to study real estate development at the University of Southern California. "There he expanded his knowledge and learned essential tools not only for selling homes, but for development projects of every kind," reads his bio.

He and Flagg have known each other for several years

Although their relationship didn't turn romantic until after Flagg's separation, Beyer and Flagg were friends for at least five years prior to dating.

Flagg told PEOPLE in March 2022 that sparks flew after both parties became single. "It was mutual. We were friends for a while. It just happened organically. I like him very much, and he's a very nice guy," he said.

They reconnected over drinks with a fellow Bravolebrity

During an interview with PEOPLE in November, Flagg revealed that he made his first official move on Beyer while they were both getting drinks with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

"It wasn't awkward," Beyer said of the meeting. "And Adrienne's great. It was easy and we sat there for a few hours."

Things moved quickly after that, with Beyer telling PEOPLE that he "moved right in" with Flagg after only a few dates. At the time, the pair were also preparing to move into a new home together.

"It's a beautiful home," Flagg said. "I don't know how to describe it. It's got a tennis court, but neither of us know how to play tennis. Maybe we'll take up tennis for a hobby."

He and Flagg went Instagram official in May 2022

Flagg and Beyer made their relationship Instagram official on May 29, 2022, when Flagg posted a photo of him and Beyer hugging on the beach and captioned it, "I love." In the months that followed, Flagg shared several more sweet tributes to Beyer on his profile.

"To my beautiful Nana… Happy birthday. Have the best day ever. He thanks for taking this adventure with me," he captioned a selfie of him and Beyer kissing for Beyer's birthday in November. To ring in 2023, Flagg also posted a compilation video of the couple's adventures from the year.

"Thankful for a great 2022 with my partner in crime @andrewbeyer ❤️ Can't wait for more memories in 2023," he wrote.

He and Flagg looked at wedding venues

While speaking with PEOPLE in November 2022, Flagg revealed that he and Beyer were considering taking the next step in their relationship.

"Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," he said. "And [we] met with the planners and they were probably thinking, 'Oh, so when's the date?'"

"We don't know," Beyer added. "We're just looking."

Flagg also shared that while the couple weren't sure if they wanted kids, he had never been happier. "A lot has changed in my life recently," he said. "I'm very grateful that I have somebody as special as Andrew by my side."

He has Hollywood friends

Beyer's Instagram feed shows several photos of him with some well-known Hollywood celebrities. He appears to be friends with Lori Loughlin's two daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

In February 2021, Beyer posted a photo of him and Bella posing in front of a doorway with the caption "Us again!" A few months later, he shared another snap of him and Olivia sitting in the back of a car in London.

Beyer is also seemingly close with model Sofia Richie. On Aug. 24, 2020, he posted a photo of the pair standing side-by-side in wet suits. "Happy bday to this champion paddle boarder," he captioned it. Beyer later attended Richie's bachelorette party in October 2022 ahead of her upcoming wedding to Elliot Grainge.

He appeared on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Beyer made his debut on Flagg's reality show during season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. In a January 2023 episode, Beyer appeared on camera for the first time and compared living with Flagg to being "on an endless sleepover with [his] best friend."

During a later episode, he was put on the spot by Flagg's costars after joining the group on a work trip to Las Vegas. "We have lots of questions for you. Sit in the hot seat — I mean regular seat," MDLLA agent Josh Altman told Beyer in one clip.