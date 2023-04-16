These 'Extremely Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are as Little as $24 at Amazon

They don’t hold my body heat like others I own”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 16, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Whitney Home Textile Cooling Sheet Set Tout
Photo: Amazon

After a long day, there's nothing better than crawling under the covers. But for many, that initial warmth may lead to uncomfortable night sweats, leaving you sticky and damp. If you want a good night's sleep without overheating, consider upgrading your sheets with bedding that can provide cooling relief.

The Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, the latter of which is complete with deep pockets that can stretch to fit over mattresses as thick as 16 inches. The sheets are breathable, amazingly silky soft, and made from a combination of moisture-resistant microfiber and viscose bamboo fiber to keep you cool through spring and summer. Thanks to durable stitching the linen won't tear or pill. Plus, the bedding is machine washable, making it super easy to care for.

Discounts vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but you can snag the queen set in a handful of shades for as little as $24. Shoppers can choose from 12 hues in all, including neutrals like white and charcoal gray, as well as pastels like aqua blue, available in sizes twin through California king.

Whitney Home Textile cooling Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Purple, $23.99; amazon.com

Thousands of Amazon customers have given the "wrinkle-free" sheets a five-star rating. One happy shopper wrote that it's "absolutely the best sheet set ever," noting that it's "extremely comfortable and cooling throughout the night."

Another shared, "I love these sheets," adding that the set is "silky soft" and "feels great against my skin." They also wrote: "They don't hold my body heat like others I own." A third shopper stated that the bedding "feels like hotel sheets," adding, "They are perfect, just what you need after a long day to sleep well!"

Add the breathable and cooling Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set to your Amazon cart today! Keep scrolling to shop the sheet set in more colors below.

Whitney Home Textile Cooling Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Navy Blue, $23.99; amazon.com

Whitney Home Textile Cooling Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in White, $23.99; amazon.com

Whitney Home Textile Cooling Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Taupe Sand, $23.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses TOUT
This 'Super Flattering' Dress Is Perfect for Wedding Guests, Bridesmaids, and Summer Parties — and It's Only $40
Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Comfortable and Breathable Shoes This Weekend, and Prices Start at $17
Jennifer Lopez Waffle Robe Tout
We Found a Robe That Looks Just Like the One Jennifer Lopez Wore — and It's Only $26
Related Articles
Bedsure Hotel Luxury Sheets
These 'Shockingly Fabulous' Bed Sheets That Are 'Cooling and Comfy' Are as Little as $18 at Amazon
HYLEORY Queen Mattress Pad Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Cover
This Mattress Topper That's Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud' Is Just $25 at Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This $500 Cordless Vacuum That Packs 'Powerful Suction' Is on Super Sale for $90 at Amazon
Best Deals This Month
The 101 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in April
Kitsure Dish Drying Rack -Multifunctional Dish Rack
Shoppers with 'Limited Counter Space' Love This Double-Decker Dish Drying Rack  — and It's 57% Off at Amazon
AMAZON TONS OF PATIO FURNITURE TOUT
Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less
PEGOVO Hand Held Vacuum Tout
This Handheld Vacuum That's 'Perfect for Quick Touch-Ups' Is 43% Off at Amazon
Outdoor Furniture Sale Tout
The 10 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals You Can Score Online Right Now — Up to 66% Off
Spring Decor Under $30 Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Spring Decor for a Home Refresh, and Our Favorite Finds Are Under $30
TICONN 4 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags
Storage Bags That Make Moving 'So Much Less of a Pain' Are on Sale for $6 Apiece at Amazon
Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Tower Fan
This 'Super Cooling' Lasko Tower Fan That 'Beats Louisiana Heat' Is on Sale at Amazon
HOMEHOP Handheld Steamer
This $31 Handheld Steamer That 'Knocks Out Wrinkles' Just Arrived at Amazon, and It's Already Topping Charts
American Soft Linen Luxury 4 Piece Bath Towel Se
These Bath Towels with 36,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like 'Luxury' — and They're Just $10 Apiece
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum Tout
Amazon Dropped a Black Friday-Level Deal on This Roomba to Make Spring Cleaning Season Easier
Electric Spin Scrubber, Homyeko Cleaning Brush
Shoppers Who Used to 'Dread' Cleaning Swear by This On-Sale Tub Scrubber That's 'Super Easy to Use
Olivia Culpo attends the 11th Annual Blossom Ball
Olivia Culpo Recommends These Flameless Candles for Their 'Cozy Flair' — and They're on Sale