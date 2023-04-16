Lifestyle Home These 'Extremely Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are as Little as $24 at Amazon They don’t hold my body heat like others I own” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 16, 2023 08:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon After a long day, there's nothing better than crawling under the covers. But for many, that initial warmth may lead to uncomfortable night sweats, leaving you sticky and damp. If you want a good night's sleep without overheating, consider upgrading your sheets with bedding that can provide cooling relief. The Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, the latter of which is complete with deep pockets that can stretch to fit over mattresses as thick as 16 inches. The sheets are breathable, amazingly silky soft, and made from a combination of moisture-resistant microfiber and viscose bamboo fiber to keep you cool through spring and summer. Thanks to durable stitching the linen won't tear or pill. Plus, the bedding is machine washable, making it super easy to care for. Discounts vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but you can snag the queen set in a handful of shades for as little as $24. Shoppers can choose from 12 hues in all, including neutrals like white and charcoal gray, as well as pastels like aqua blue, available in sizes twin through California king. Amazon Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Purple, $23.99; amazon.com These Bath Towels with 36,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like 'Luxury' — and They're Just $10 Apiece Thousands of Amazon customers have given the "wrinkle-free" sheets a five-star rating. One happy shopper wrote that it's "absolutely the best sheet set ever," noting that it's "extremely comfortable and cooling throughout the night." Another shared, "I love these sheets," adding that the set is "silky soft" and "feels great against my skin." They also wrote: "They don't hold my body heat like others I own." A third shopper stated that the bedding "feels like hotel sheets," adding, "They are perfect, just what you need after a long day to sleep well!" Add the breathable and cooling Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set to your Amazon cart today! Keep scrolling to shop the sheet set in more colors below. Amazon Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Navy Blue, $23.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in White, $23.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Whitney Home Textile 4-Piece Sheet Set in Taupe Sand, $23.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Super Flattering' Dress Is Perfect for Wedding Guests, Bridesmaids, and Summer Parties — and It's Only $40 Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Comfortable and Breathable Shoes This Weekend, and Prices Start at $17 We Found a Robe That Looks Just Like the One Jennifer Lopez Wore — and It's Only $26