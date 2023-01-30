Michael Imperioli's 'Otherworldly' NYC Home Looks Like It Belongs in 'The White Lotus' — See Inside

“It’s always like an element of fantasy,” the actor said during an apartment tour with 'Architectural Digest'

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 30, 2023 04:55 PM

Michael Imperioli's New York City home shares a striking resemblance to the Sicilian sets of The White Lotus.

The actor, 56, who played Dominic Di Grasso in season 2 of HBO hit series, invited Architectural Digest to tour the two-bedroom apartment that he shares with his wife of 27 years, Victoria Imperioli. Michael credits his wife, who is an interior and set designer, for being the mastermind behind their history-filled home.

"It's always like an element of fantasy. New York's a busy place, and this takes you away from that to somewhere otherworldly and home-y," he told AD in a video tour, pointing out a Sicilian bust that he picked up while filming The White Lotus.

Michael Imperioli NYC Home
Ashok Sinha/Architectural Digest

At the start of the tour, The Sopranos alum revealed the building used to be an old hotel dating back to the 1920s — a quality he and his wife were drawn to when first looking at the home.

"This could easily be an apartment from the jazz age, which is kind of cool," he said. "It takes you away from the hectic pace of modern life," noting that there is not one piece of modern art in the entire home.

In the living room, double French doors lead out to the balcony, offering views of the city skyline and a glimpse of Central Park. Meanwhile, the colorful floor-to-ceiling mural creates a "comforting" and "inspiring" space, Michael said.

Michael Imperioli NYC Home
Ashok Sinha/Architectural Digest

The renovated kitchen features marble countertops and birch tree wallpaper, which serves as a reminder of Victoria's native Ukraine. Although a smaller space, especially for an avid cook like Michael, the actor said it's perfect for his low-maintenance personality.

"I don't like gadgets and things like that. I've had the same set of knives for 20-something years," he said.

Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli
Amy Sussman/Getty

As practicing Buddhists, the Imperiolis transformed their former walk-in closet into a meditation space dubbed "The Buddha Room'' by Victoria. The walls are adorned with religious paintings and red and gold tapestries.

"It is truly the most important [room] for both of us," Victoria said. "In the morning, a lot of times, we will meditate together. That's the very first thing that we do."

