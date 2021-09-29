White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Selling Her Manhattan Studio Apartment — See Inside!
Alexandra Daddario is looking for a buyer for the roughly 600-square-foot space after purchasing a multi-million-dollar home in L.A. with boyfriend Andrew Form
Alexandra Daddario is putting her Manhattan apartment on the market as she heads west.
The White Lotus star, 35, is looking for a buyer for the roughly 600-square-foot space in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, after purchasing a multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles with boyfriend Andrew Form. The studio residence meshes a cozy indoor setting with an incredible view of New York City.
Listed with Mary Barbrack of the Julia Hoagland Team at Compass, the prewar co-op style apartment packs plenty of amenities into its small footprint.
The living space is large and has some flexibility: The dining space, for instance, can double as a home office.
The contemporary kitchen, which has been remodeled with new custom cabinets and stainless appliances, is also a draw.
The nearly all-white room is accented with a Turkish blue brick backsplash and dark marbled countertops. Natural light flows freely into the kitchen, creating a cozy feel.
The bedroom also includes features such as a custom-made walk-in closet and a dresser, which is included in the sale. The entire home is accented with tall beamed ceilings and hardwood flooring.
The bathroom contains black-and-white tiled floors, pedestal sink and a mirrored medicine cabinet.
Daddario's apartment is listed at $499,000 — $16,000 less than what she originally purchased it for earlier this year, according to Dirt.
A 20% minimum down payment is required for purchase, meaning anyone interested will have to cough up at least $100,000 for the space. The monthly maintenance fee will cost $1,453, according to the listing.