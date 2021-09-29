Alexandra Daddario is looking for a buyer for the roughly 600-square-foot space after purchasing a multi-million-dollar home in L.A. with boyfriend Andrew Form

White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Selling Her Manhattan Studio Apartment — See Inside!

Alexandra Daddario is putting her Manhattan apartment on the market as she heads west.

The White Lotus star, 35, is looking for a buyer for the roughly 600-square-foot space in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, after purchasing a multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles with boyfriend Andrew Form. The studio residence meshes a cozy indoor setting with an incredible view of New York City.

Alexandra Daddario is selling her NYC apartment Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

Listed with Mary Barbrack of the Julia Hoagland Team at Compass, the prewar co-op style apartment packs plenty of amenities into its small footprint.

The living space is large and has some flexibility: The dining space, for instance, can double as a home office.

Alexandra Daddario is selling her NYC apartment Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

The contemporary kitchen, which has been remodeled with new custom cabinets and stainless appliances, is also a draw.

Alexandra Daddario is selling her NYC apartment Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

The nearly all-white room is accented with a Turkish blue brick backsplash and dark marbled countertops. Natural light flows freely into the kitchen, creating a cozy feel.

Alexandra Daddario is selling her NYC apartment Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

The bedroom also includes features such as a custom-made walk-in closet and a dresser, which is included in the sale. The entire home is accented with tall beamed ceilings and hardwood flooring.

The bathroom contains black-and-white tiled floors, pedestal sink and a mirrored medicine cabinet.

Alexandra Daddario is selling her NYC apartment Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

Daddario's apartment is listed at $499,000 — $16,000 less than what she originally purchased it for earlier this year, according to Dirt.