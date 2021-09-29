White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Selling Her Manhattan Studio Apartment — See Inside!

Alexandra Daddario is looking for a buyer for the roughly 600-square-foot space after purchasing a multi-million-dollar home in L.A. with boyfriend Andrew Form

By Abigail Adams
September 29, 2021 03:51 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

Alexandra Daddario is putting her Manhattan apartment on the market as she heads west.

The White Lotus star, 35, is looking for a buyer for the roughly 600-square-foot space in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, after purchasing a multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles with boyfriend Andrew Form. The studio residence meshes a cozy indoor setting with an incredible view of New York City.

Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

Listed with Mary Barbrack of the Julia Hoagland Team at Compass, the prewar co-op style apartment packs plenty of amenities into its small footprint.

RELATED:  Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Sell L.A. Mansion Complete with a DJ Booth for $15.2M — See Inside!

The living space is large and has some flexibility: The dining space, for instance, can double as a home office.

Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

The contemporary kitchen, which has been remodeled with new custom cabinets and stainless appliances, is also a draw.

Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

The nearly all-white room is accented with a Turkish blue brick backsplash and dark marbled countertops. Natural light flows freely into the kitchen, creating a cozy feel.

Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

The bedroom also includes features such as a custom-made walk-in closet and a dresser, which is included in the sale. The entire home is accented with tall beamed ceilings and hardwood flooring.

RELATED:  NFL Legend Emmitt Smith Lists Dallas Mansion of 26 Years for $2.2M — See Inside!

The bathroom contains black-and-white tiled floors, pedestal sink and a mirrored medicine cabinet.

Credit: Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Images

RELATED:  The Real The Conjuring House Is on the Market for $1.2 Million — See the Spooky Inside!

Daddario's apartment is listed at $499,000 — $16,000 less than what she originally purchased it for earlier this year, according to Dirt

A 20% minimum down payment is required for purchase, meaning anyone interested will have to cough up at least $100,000 for the space. The monthly maintenance fee will cost $1,453, according to the listing.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com