White House Renovations: Situation Room, South Lawn and More Updates Underway While Bidens Vacation

Renovations are underway at the White House while President Joe Biden continues his summer vacation in Delaware.

While the president is away, the White House is getting updates including technology improvements in the Situation Room and an update to the South Lawn, where Marine One typically lands, according to CNN.

The Pentagon requested funding for "audio-visual improvements to enable broadcast quality display and production capability" for the Situation Room, where the president and his aides discuss top-secret military operations, in its 2021 budget, the outlet reported.

The last renovation of the Situation Room occurred 16 years ago, in 2006, and the current update is expected to take several months to complete, but will not impede the room's operations.

Improvement projects are also underway on the North and South Lawn, where construction has been seen for weeks, per CNN. The White House is getting a summer spruce up with the driveway being repaved, window cleaning and replacement of stone pavers.

The president's eldest grandchild, Naomi Biden, will get married on the South Lawn in November to fiancé Peter Neal.

While no major renovations of the Oval Office are expected during the summer vacation, Biden has put his own touch on the space since becoming president.

On his Inauguration Day, staffers swapped the rug and hung new portraits, which were selected by his brother Jimmy and historian Jon Meacham. However, the sofa and curtains remained from the Trump administration, according to CNN.

Biden also displayed busts of Eleanor Roosevelt, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Cesar Chavez in the Oval Office, and added a small television to the space, the outlet reported.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are currently spending time at their vacation home in Delaware. Jill reunited with her husband after testing negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," said a statement released by the First Lady's Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander.

Jill — who is double-vaccinated and twice boosted — had been isolating in South Carolina after it was announced last week that she had tested positive for the virus.

Jill spent several days vacationing on Kiawah Island in South Carolina with the president and their family, where she remained in isolation after her positive tests.

The first lady's diagnosis came nearly a month after President Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 days after he officially tested negative for the virus.