Which Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving? (And Which Are Staying Closed All Day?)

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a day to eat, drink and share special moments with loved ones. And for many more, it’s … a prime opportunity to get ahead of holiday shopping with early Black Friday deals. And plenty of retailers remain open on Turkey Day, encouraging you to burn off those mashed potatoes with some serious shopping.

However, recent years have seen a trend of major retailers opting to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day, allowing employees time off to enjoy the family-centric holiday. (REI takes it a step further, even remaining closed on Black Friday.) Last Thanksgiving, more than 55 major stores remained closed, ranging from Costco to Marshalls and IKEA, and this year, even more will follow in their footsteps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So that you don’t waste time queueing up outside a dark storefront, we’ve rounded up the retailers that will be open – and don’t forget that many are offering jaw-dropping online sales as well. If you’re looking to sneak in some shopping while the turkey’s in the oven, be sure to check back on the list below, as we’ll be updating it regularly as stores announce their plans to remain open or closed on Nov. 22, 2018, according to Black Friday deals site bestblackfriday.com.



RELATED: See the Best Black Friday Deals You Can Start Shopping Now!

Kena Betancur/Getty

Which Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving?

Bass Pro Shops: Open 8 AM to 6 PM

Belk: Open 4 PM to 1 AM

Best Buy: Open 5 PM to 1 AM

Big Lots: Open 7 AM to Midnight

Cabela’s: Open 8 AM to 6 PM

CVS: Regular business hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6 PM to 2 AM

Dunham’s Sports: Open 3 PM

Dollar General: Open 7 AM to 10 PM

Fred’s: Open 9 AM to 5 PM

JCPenney: Open Thursday 2 PM to Friday 10 PM

Kohl’s: Open 5 PM

Kmart: Open 6 AM to Midnight

Macy’s: Open 5 PM to 2 AM

Meijer: Open all day starting 6 AM

New York & Company: Open; hours TBA

Old Navy: Open Thursday 3 PM to Friday 10 PM

Rite Aid: Hours TBA

Sears: Open 6PM

Shopko: Open Thursday 2 PM to Friday 10 PM for stores; Until Friday 2 PM for doorbusters

Stage Stores: Open 1 PM to 1 AM

Target: Open 5 PM to 1 AM

Victoria’s Secret: Varies by Location

Walgreens: Regular Business Hours

Walmart: Open 6 PM

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving?