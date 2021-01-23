All About the President's Official Guest House, Where Kamala Harris Will Live Temporarily

Due to necessary renovations at Number One Observatory Circle — the official residence of the vice president in Washington, D.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will temporarily be living at another famous political property: Blair House, an aide for Harris tells PEOPLE.

Perhaps best known as the "President’s Guest House," Blair House is a fully-staffed compound where guests of the President stay when invited to the U.S. for diplomatic visits.