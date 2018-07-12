Where Stars Stay: 5 Vacation Houses Rented by Celebs That You Can Book Right Now!

Forget that five-star hotel. Celebrities are renting high-end vacation homes for their enviable getaways.

Sites like Airbnb aren’t just for travelers on a budget anymore. Stars including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Aaron Paul and Emma Roberts are using them to arrange super luxe accommodations that offer extra privacy, space and incredible amenities.

Ahead of her Coachella performance, for example, Gaga and her team shacked up at a stunning estate in neighboring Rancho Mirage that included a resort-style pool, fitness center and wine cellar. Of course this home comes with a serious rate to rival the most extravagant hotel suite: $10,000 per night.

Rihanna also recently got in on the home rental trend, arranging a vacation at famed hair stylist Paul Mitchell’s home in Hawaii. It accommodates up to 14 people, includes access to an onsite Japanese bath house and goes for $7,500 per night.

Celebs are often gifted stays by home sharing sites — see Olivia Munn’s Turks and Caicos birthday trip (courtesy Booking.com) or the house Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian stayed in during their New Orleans wedding (courtesy HomeAway). But if you’ve got the cash, these places are available to anyone to be booked online.

Watch the video above to see where more stars have rented vacation homes, from Hawaii to Thailand.