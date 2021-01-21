All About the Vice President's Rarely-Seen Residence, One Observatory Circle

When Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff move into Number One Observatory Circle in Washington, D.C., they will be the eighth vice-presidential family in American history to do so.

The official residence of the veep — often referred to as the Superintendent’s House, the Admiral’s House, or simply VPR (vice president's residence) — the property has been home to every vice president since Walter Mondale (who served under Jimmy Carter) in 1977.