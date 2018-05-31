Chip Gaines Wishes His 'Sweet Girl,' Joanna, a Happy 15th Wedding Anniversary with a Poem

Chip Gaines is celebrating his expecting wife, Joanna, in the sweetest way on their wedding anniversary.

The Fixer Upper star took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share a tribute to his longtime love in the form of an original poem.

“15 years.. where’d they go; 15 years.. I’d like to know; 15 more, to God I pray; 15 more just to make her day. Happy anniversary sweet girl!” he wrote in the post.

RELATED: Chip Gaines Golfs with Sons Drake and Duke After Defending Family Against Critic of His Parenting

15 years.. where’d they go

15 years.. I’d like to know

15 more, to God I pray

15 more just to make her day Happy anniversary sweet girl! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) May 31, 2018

Chip, 43, and Joanna, 40, who share four children — Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — met while she was working at her father’s auto shop in Waco, Texas, and he was holding down a handful of small businesses.

For Joanna, who describes herself as shy, she was immediately attracted to Chip’s big personality and unconventional way of life. “From day one, when we were dating, I realized he is not going to be put in a box,” she told PEOPLE in 2016 of the early days of their relationship. “And if there’s a rule, he’s going to break it.”

Even when the pair tied the knot in 2003, Joanna’s parents weren’t totally sold on Chip’s unconventional lifestyle. “Her dad spent the first two years of our marriage asking me if I was going to get a job,” Chip said. “I was like, ‘I have a job and I like it.’”

WATCH THIS: Chip & Joanna Gaines Most Lovable Outtakes!

Once they joined forces in the house flipping business that would become their mega-hit HGTV show, they “had our fair share of fights,” Joanna says. “Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us. But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark.”

RELATED: Did Chip Gaines Just Hint at a New TV Show Concept for Him and Wife Joanna? ‘Me Like’

Ultimately, they found their perfect balance and built a home improvement empire together.

Now, 15 years on, they’re growing their family again. After announcing the end of Fixer Upper in September, the Gaineses revealed they’re expecting baby number five, a boy, this summer.