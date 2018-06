What We're Loving Right Now

Sonal Dutt, Food & Lifestyle Director: In case you haven’t heard, it is COLD on the east coast. Like, 2-degrees, cyclone bomb, I’m-eating-all-the-carbs cold. In anticipation of the deep freeze, I swapped out my regular cotton bed sheets for my two-year-old Boll & Branch flannel sheets—and I never want to leave my bed again. These organic sheets are wonderfully thick, cozy and buttery, without a trace of pilling despite being washed dozens of times. Is it possible they’ve become even softer and warmer as they sat in the closet? Really, it’s like sleeping in a cloud. They’re a little on the pricey side, but when I crawl into that comfy coziness at night I know they’re worth every penny.

UPDATE: The flannel sheets are now sold-out until Fall 2018 (I told you they are amazing), but you can still snag one of their flannel pillowcase sets so at least your head will have a warm spot to hide until spring.

Buy It: Boll & Branch Flannel Pillowcase Set: $55 and up, bollandbranch.com