What Is Swedish Death Cleaning? The Trending Organization Method Isn't as Morbid as It Sounds

Despite its bummer of a name, the organizing ethos that's about to sweep the nation is actually incredibly life-affirming.

In the new show, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (now streaming on Peacock) three experts — organizer Ellinor Engström, designer Johan Svenson and psychologist Katarina Blom — touch down in Kansas City, Missouri, to help declutter the homes (and lives) of clients of all ages. Think: the practical advice of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo mixed with the tear-jerking personal transformations of Queer Eye.

But what is Swedish death cleaning, and how is it different from the organizing trends that have come before?

Death cleaning is the process of editing down a lifetime's worth of belongings in order to not burden your loved ones with all your junk when you're gone. "It's about defining what's important for you in your life here and now," says Engström. "To do that for yourself, it's really a gift."

There's no need to question if items "spark joy" or to invest in a vast array of clear bins and handwritten labels. And despite the name implying this is a task only for those at the end of their life, the show's experts say it's never too soon to start.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock

"There is a misconception that you must be old to do it," says Engström. Not so.

"You can start at any age," explains Svenson, because death cleaning isn't supposed to be a big, one-time clean out. It's an ongoing practice, "a philosophy," he says.

"A lot of people confuse death cleaning with minimalism," says the designer. "It can result in that, but you can also be a maximalist during death cleaning because it's about every item you have in your house having a purpose. it's not about being neat or tidy. It's about being accurate around your living."

It's all incredibly Swedish: straightforward and practical, but not unsentimental. Says Blom, "It's important to stay connected to that sharpness of life and death, because it helps you see what really matters."

Death cleaning has long been a part of Swedish culture and the concept was widely introduced abroad when the 2018 book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning by Margareta Magnusson, upon which the show is based, became a bestseller. Now, it's poised to spark a new movement in the U.S.

Peacock

In the Amy Poehler-produced series, the experts lead clients of all ages through the process of cleaning out their overstuffed homes. Not trashing all their belongings, but rather thoughtfully editing and rehoming things — and often finding new purpose in their lives along the way.

"We really approach a person's home as a reflection of their inner world," says Blom. "The one thing that kept coming back in meeting all the participants was how they are avoiding some type of pain." One client had lost her husband, another was coming out of a cancer battle, two more were empty nesters trying to find their next chapter.

"That works in the short term, but it comes at a cost. You feel kind of stuck in your life, empty, or just blank, and you're wondering why don't I feel more alive?" says Blom. "Approaching those painful areas, asking yourself, what is this avoidance protecting me from? That can really help you to build a colorful and fulfilling life."

Below, the death cleaners share some of their best tips for getting started.

Getty

Use a Time of Change for Motivation

A move or major life event can be the perfect moment to get organized, according to the experts. If you're already assessing and sorting items, use that moment to leave behind things that are weighing you down — physically or mentally.

Getty

Let Go of Guilt About Inherited Items

People think, "'If I get rid of my parents' belongings, it's like I'm getting rid of them,' " says Blom. "But they're living on within you. It has nothing to do with their things." If you don't love their old sofa, it's okay to part with it.

Jesus Cervantes/Shutterstock

Don't Put Your Faith in Plastic Bins

There are no hard and fast rules for organizing what remains while death cleaning. As Engstrom points out, no amount of fancy acrylic containers will organize your life "if you haven't done the [emotional] work of letting go."

Getty

Edit a Little Every Day

Svenson suggests starting small, like cleaning out a kitchen drawer of duplicates while waiting for water to boil. You'll make progress without getting overwhelmed. The process "isn't going to be done over a day or a week," he says. It's a lifestyle.

Getty

Give Your Stuff a Second Life

The hosts suggest thoughtfully donating or repurposing items before tossing or even recycling them. Look for creative reuse centers—which are nonprofit thrift stores—where they upcycle products to reduce waste.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is now streaming on Peacock.