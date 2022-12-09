What Is Addamscore? Netflix's 'Wednesday' Is Inspiring a Goth-Chic Home Design Trend

Twenty twenty-two brought us the rise of bubblegum-pink, ultra-girly Barbiecore and now, its total opposite: Addamscore

The massive popularity of Tim Burton's Wednesday (now streaming on Netflix), which centers on the Addams family's iconically unfazed teenage daughter, has sparked a desire among fans to incorporate a little gothic-chic into their own home aesthetic.

So what is Addamscore?

One need only look at Wednesday and her werewolf roommate Enid's incredible attic dorm room at Nevermore Academy to find out.

Complete with a giant spider web-motif window, Wednesday's side of the space is dark and dramatic, decorated sparingly with intriguing vintage and antique items in a nearly all-black palette.

Gothic and Victorian-inspired pieces are the main ingredient, but anything with a sense of history — especially of the eerie or unsettling variety — fits the bill.

"We went out and hunted globally to find the most perfect items for Wednesday," the show's production designer Mark Scruton tells PEOPLE. "Her desk was brought in from London and the typewriter was imported from America. We looked at lots of different chandeliers to find one that was the most jagged and the most sharp."

Courtesy of Netflix

Her space also pays tribute to the classic Chas Addams cartoons and the various incarnations of the Addams family and their spooky home that have been brought to life over the years. "One thing that you see, but no one really realizes, is that the carrying case for Wednesday's crystal ball is designed to look like one of the turrets from the Addams Family mansion," Scruton reveals.

Beware of turning your living room into a haunted house, however. A few mystical motifs and spooky details will go a long way.

Look for furniture in materials like velvet or rich brocade, and decorative objects including ornate gilded candlesticks, and pieces in scrolling wrought iron or spiderweb-like lace. Dark floral patterns, particularly incorporating Morticia's signature roses, work too.

Design Toscano Candlesticks. Floral Bliss Wallpaper. L: Caption Design Toscano Candlesticks. PHOTO: Wayfair R: Caption Floral Bliss Wallpaper. PHOTO: Mitchell Black

A subtle reference to the afterlife wouldn't hurt, either. Try a piece of faux taxidermy or an animal-inspired rug, as seen in as seen in the classic Addams Family TV series. A hand-shaped accessory, like a door knocker or sconce, will give a nod to the severed appendage, Thing.

Millwood Pines Faux Taxidermy. L: Caption Millwood Pines Faux Taxidermy. PHOTO: Wayfair R: Caption . PHOTO: Ballard Design

Not ready to commit to the horror genre at home? Scruton has a very subtle change that creates an instant Wednesday-approved aura: lighting.

"There were nearly 90 practical lights in [the dorm room] set alone — from fairy lights to desk lights to hidden lights under things. You could take all the brightness out of Wednesday's side and really amp up the color on Enid's," he says.

To set a similar mood, try swapping in low-wattage bulbs, installing a dimmer, or just switching off the overheads in favor of smaller light sources.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.